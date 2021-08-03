BWW Review: ART at Shakespeare & Company Examines the Value of Friendship

Lawrence L. James, "ranney",

Michael F. Toomey

Photo: Nile Scott Studios

What is the value of friendship, of art, of money? How much would you pay for a white painting? One of Marc's best friends, Serge, has just bought a very expensive painting. It's white. To Marc, the painting is a joke, and that is putting it mildly. Serge insists Marc doesn't have the proper standard to judge the work. Another friend, Yvan, though burdened by his own problems, allows himself to be pulled into this disagreement. In spite of himself, Yvan tells Serge he likes the painting. These old friends square off over the canvas, using it as an excuse to relentlessly batter one another over various failures. Friendship is tested, and the aftermath of action, and its reaction, affirms the power of those bonds.

Let's start off with something easy. Shakespeare & Company, Artistic Director, Allyn Burrows, became aware of the contemporary play by Yasmina Reza during its run in New York in the late 1990's and it has been with him ever since. Given that the play was translated into English by Christopher Hampton twenty-five years ago, along with the current common need for something to laugh about - ART's time in the Berkshires has come.

While ART is scheduled to play outdoors in the Roman Garden Theatre, due to weather, this performance was presented in the Tina Packer Playhouse without the benefit of Set Designer, Patrick Brennan's handsome backgrounds meant to help realize and convey the updated setting. [Note: photos shown were taken on the set.] Considering Covid-19 concerns, it also meant that all audience members were required to mask up. These last-minute pivots were relatively easy for the audience to tolerate as well.

Michael F. Toomey, "ranney"

Photo: Nile Scott Studios

The ninety-minute performance (no intermission) opens with Shakespeare & Company veteran, Michael F. Toomey as Serge, sharing his newly acquired piece with Marc, played by "ranney". Marc's dislike of the painting as well as his umbrage at Serge's crossing into the world of modern art is palpable. When Serge suggests that mutual friend, Yvan, played by Lawrence L. James found the piece interesting and seemed supportive, Marc responds: "Yvan's tolerant because he couldn't care less". What ensues is a series of quick-paced scenes in which various combinations of the trio of friends gather, interact, and push one another's buttons with escalating intensity and passion. The banter is amusing as evidenced by laughter from the audience. One particularly notable moment comes when Lawrence L. James, as Yvan, recounts conversations with both

Lawrence L. James

Photo: Nile Scott Studios

his mother and his fiancé regarding his impending wedding. They are quite funny, but most definitely not easy. Nor is it easy to understand why the rift between the three continues to grow. I attribute this not to the individuals associated with this production, but a lack of character development on the part of the playwright. That said, it could also be subtle brilliance that draws us in deeper and deeper with each proverbial turn of the screw. The action is presented in such a way that although one part of us is screaming are you kidding me, another is either rooting on the contender we favor most or saddened at the dissolution of their long-term alliance. Something the dialogue refers to as an "apocalypse over a white square".

Now you don't think I am going to give away the ending, do you? I will, however, borrow from The Bard and suggest that all's well that ends well. I will also quote Sondheim and provide a reminder that "art isn't easy".

ART continues its run at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox through August 22 with performances Tuesdays through Saturdays at 2 and Sundays at 5:30. Visit https://www.shakespeare.org/ for tickets and more information. A 25% discount is being provided to museum and gallery employees.