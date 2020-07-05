BWW Feature: MICKEY'S SPECTACULAR FESTIVAL OF MUSIC Presents Cabaret Benefit

On July 18, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. the Kingston Collection Parking lot in Kingston, Massachusetts, will be transformed into an outdoor concert venue to showcase a live cabaret performance by top-tier New York City based actors, who will perform a repertoire of magical songs from beloved fantasy and fairytale classics. The gala evening, which also includes music by live bands, projections and sound and light effects, as well as food trucks and wine-beer beverage carts, offers fun for the entire family. The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actors Fund, which assists unemployed actors, and Inclusion Media Group, which promotes diversity in the arts through social media.

"I first came up with the idea when I saw that drive-in movies were popping up and restaurants reopening," says Director/Producer Mickey White. "With the prospect of Broadway's being closed for all of 2020, I wanted to create an event that would bring live theatre back to the community, feature currently unemployed professional actors, and also give back to the charities that support such causes. I am so fortunate that all of my friends have been on board with the idea, and I have been able to assemble a rock star team of performers, crew members, and production companies to make this event a reality."

The cast for the event includes Laura Canfield, Elizabeth D'Aiuto, Justin Forward, Emery Henderson, Andy Kear, Jeffrey Koch, Kiaya Scott, Mickey White, and Rachel Wirtz. Trent Soyster (ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE) serves as choreographer with Tony- Award Winner Eric Connell as Project Consultant and Eli Bigelow as Music Director.

The event will kick off at 7:00 p.m. with live bands performing. At 8:30 p.m. Cinderella will deliver a royal decree (about safety precautions and social distancing), followed by the evening's main event cabaret. At intermission the Chrissy Towne Record will lead the audience in a dance party.

Safety precautions will be mandated throughout the evening. Each party will purchase a ticket to reserve a parking spot, with every other parking spot available for seating in compliance with social distancing regulations. Audience members will park their cars in a separate lot and use the purchased parking space like private box seating. Patrons are advised to bring their own blankets and chairs, though VIP seats can be reserved for an additional cost. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the venue, and masks are required to be worn during the event.

"I am so glad that I am able to give audiences the chance to turn off Netflix and enjoy some live theatre in a safe and controlled manner," adds White.

The Kingston Collection is located at 101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston, MA 02364. Tickets are $40 per car for General Admission, admitted on a first-come-first-served basis, and Patron/VIP Reserved Seating for $100. Visit @MickeysFestivalofMusic on Instagram. For information on special sponsorship packages email MICKEYTWHITE@gmail.com or visit GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mickey039s-spectacular-festival-of-music?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet

Photos courtesy of Mickey White

