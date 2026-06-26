BURY ME IN NEW ORLEANS to Perform at Jacob's Pillow as Part of Pillow Pride Weekend

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gaudanse will offer a performance of Imani Gaudin's bury me in new orleans as part of BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance's Pillow Pride Weekend on July 11, 2026 at 5:30PM at the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage at Jacob's Pillow, 358 George Carter Road, Becket, MA, 01223. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased here. To give audiences flexibility, outdoor performances are offered with two ticket options. Rain or Shine tickets include guaranteed indoor access if weather impacts the performance, while Shine Only tickets are valid for outdoor performances only. Rain or Shine tickets are limited in number and may sell out.

bury me in new orleans is a meditative practice-a sharing of internal trials and tribulations that prods at questions of worthiness, love, and beauty. It begs the question: What is the acronym for love? L.O.V.E.

In this special outdoor performance as part of Pillow Pride Weekend, BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance will present three artists sharing 15 minutes each of dance work, followed by a Q&A session. Audiences can enjoy performances by Imani Gaudin, a movement artist with TRIBE under the direction of Shamel Pitts; Abdiel, a former principal dancer of the Martha Graham Dance Company; and Edrimael Delgado Reyes, an interdisciplinary Puerto Rican artist of the ballroom scene.

Developed over three decades from a volunteer force into a year-round cultural destination firmly rooted in The Bronx, BAAD! has bloomed into a nationally-recognized arts organization that brings a queer perspective to the sociopolitical and cultural dialogue of New York City. Founded by former Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company member Arthur Avilés and longtime community activist Charles Rice-González, BAAD! creates, produces, presents, and supports the development of cutting-edge works in contemporary dance and other disciplines that empower women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ communities.

Post-Show Talk

Participate in a free question & answer session with the artists just after they step off stage. Ticketholders are invited to stay immediately after the show to enjoy the Post-Show Talk at the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage.

gaudanse (Gaudanse Inc.), is an interdisciplinary dance production organization. This collective of multidisciplinary movement artists, founded by Imani Gaudin in June of 2020, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is rooted between New York, NY and New Orleans, LA. Weaving together elements of dance, performance art, music, film, culinary arts, and visual arts, gaudanse builds immersive, whimsical worlds of fantasies that provoke thought and transport audiences into new dimensions of imagination. Through accessible programs, mentorship, workshops, and performances, the collective is committed to propelling the artistic growth of early career creators.

For more info: www.gaudanse.org.

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