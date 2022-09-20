BTG Presents Edward Albee's SEASCAPE Opening This Month

Running September 29 through October 23 at The Unicorn Theatre, winner of the 1975 Pulitzer Prize, Edward Albee's Seascape brings true eloquence to its compelling yet subtle examination of the very meaning and significance of life itself. Told with Edward Albee's signature ironic wit and razor sharp perception and directed by Eric Hill, Seascape finds Nancy and Charlie, a middle-aged couple, on a deserted stretch of beach, relaxing after a picnic lunch, talking idly about home, family and their life together. She sketches, he naps, and then, suddenly, they are joined by two lizards who have decided to leave the ocean depths and come ashore.

Initial fear, and then suspicion of each other, are soon replaced by curiosity and, before long, the humans and the lizards are engaged in a fascinating dialogue. The lizards are contemplating the terrifying, yet exciting, possibility of embarking on life out of the water; and the couple are contemplating long-term love, the changing expectations that come with Charlie's imminent retirement and whether they can continue into this final life-stage together. The answers are given with warmth, humor and poetic eloquence. The emotional and intellectual reverberations will linger in the heart and mind long after the play has ended.

