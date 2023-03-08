Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BSO Youth And Family Concert Series Presents Daytime Programs On The Theme 'Young At Heart: A Musical Look At Curiosity, Creativity, And Courage'

The program includes works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Valerie Coleman, Carlos Simon, Arturo Márquez, and others.

Mar. 08, 2023  
Francisco Noya will conduct two BSO Family Concerts with host Rebecca Sheir on Saturday, April 1, including a sensory-friendly performance at 10 a.m.; the program includes works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Valerie Coleman, Carlos Simon, Arturo Márquez, and others

Six weekday BSO Youth Concerts are offered for school groups on Wednesday, March 29; Thursday, March 30; and Friday, March 31

Spring 2023 BSO Youth and Family Concerts, March 29-31 and April 1 at Symphony Hall

The weekday Youth Concerts for school groups and the Saturday matinee Family Concerts are designed to foster an appreciation for classical music among young people and to make orchestral performances more accessible to audiences of all ages and abilities.

This spring's Youth and Family Concerts feature works by diverse canonic and contemporary classical composers on the theme "Young at Heart: A Musical Look at Curiosity, Creativity, and Courage." The program was designed by Thomas Wilkins, the BSO Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement/Germeshausen Youth and Family Concerts Conductor.

Leading this spring's performances will be guest conductor Francisco Noya, Resident Conductor of the Rhode Island Philharmonic since 1997 and an associate professor of composition at Berklee College of Music. Joining Noya as program host is Rebecca Sheir, the host and writer of Circle Round, the acclaimed children's storytelling podcast distributed by WBUR, Boston's NPR news station.

The Youth and Family Concerts feature the same repertoire of works by Ludwig von Beethoven, Felix Mendelssohn, Valerie Coleman, Carlos Simon, Edward Elgar, Mason Bates, and Arturo Márquez. Tickets to the Family Concerts are free for people ages 18 and under and $20 for adults.

The Family Concert will include a guest performance by the winner of this year's youth Concerto Competition, bassoonist Ye Sol (Joanna) Yi, a senior at Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick. Ms. Yi also was a finalist in the Boston Pops Fidelity Young Artists Competition in 2021 and 2022. She will perform J.N. Hummel's Bassoon Concerto in F major, 1st movement at the 12 p.m. Family Concert.

This is the second year that a sensory-friendly performance will be offered at 10 a.m. before the 12 p.m. Family Concert. The performance is part of the BSO's ongoing effort to welcome audiences with family members of all ages with autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivities. This is a full version of the program with a flexible, non-judgmental environment. Modifications include relaxed house rules, reduced volume and lighting levels, extra space for movement, available noise-reduction headphones, a designated quiet room and support spaces, modified food concessions, and credentialed autism therapist volunteers on site.

The six Youth Concerts are scheduled on weekdays and are designed with a focus on students in grades 4-6, although youth in earlier and later grades are also welcome to participate. Students and teachers in the Boston Public Schools are invited to attend the Youth Concerts for free with advance registration. Tickets are available to other school groups for $10 per person.

Program Details

"Young at Heart: A Musical Look at Curiosity, Creativity, and Courage"

Francisco Noya, conductor

Rebecca Sheir, program host

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Elgar Overture from The Wand of Youth, Suite No. 1

Elgar "The Wild Bears" from The Wand of Youth, Suite No. 2

Beethoven Excerpts from Symphony No. 1

Mendelssohn Overture to A Midsummer Night's Dream

Carlos Simon Fate Now Conquers

Mason Bates "Warehouse Medicine" from B-Sides

Valerie Coleman Seven O'Clock Shout

Arturo Márquez Danzón No. 2

Youth Concerts*

Wednesday, March 29, 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Thursday, March 30, 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Friday, March 31, 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Symphony Hall

* These concerts are designed for school groups with students in grades 4-6

Family Concerts

Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.* and 12 p.m.

Symphony Hall

* The 10 a.m. concert is a sensory-friendly performance

Tickets to the Family Concerts may be purchased through bso.org, by calling 888-266-1200, or by visiting the Symphony Hall Box Office. Educators may purchase tickets to the Youth Concerts by contacting Group Sales at 617-638-9345 or groupsales@bso.org.

Accessible seats and other accommodations are available for all patrons. Disability accommodations can be made by calling 617-638-9431 or email access@bso.org. For more information, visit bso.org/accessibility.




