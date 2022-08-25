Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BSO and GBH Host 'An Evening With Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, And Sarah Botstein' at Symphony Hall Next Month

The event is on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Symphony Hall, Boston.

Aug. 25, 2022  
Boston public media producer GBH and the Boston Symphony Orchestra will host THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST: An Evening with Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Symphony Hall, Boston.

This special event is being presented in connection with the release of THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST, a new three-part documentary directed and produced by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein. The film explores America's response to one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history.

THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST: An Evening with Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein will feature clips from the film, followed by a behind-the-scenes conversation with the filmmakers. Music from the film will be performed live by musicians Kyle Sanna and Johnny Gandelsman, who performed the music in the documentary. The discussion will be moderated by Pam Johnston, general manager of GBH News. Tickets are $15-$25 and are available now at bso.org/events and at the box office at Symphony Hall, Boston.

Inspired in part by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum's "Americans and the Holocaust" exhibition and supported by its historical resources, THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST examines the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany in the context of global antisemitism and racism, the eugenics movement in the United States, and race laws in the American South.

The film features interviews with some of the country's leading scholars on the period, including Daniel Greene, Rebecca Erbelding, Peter Hayes, Deborah Lipstadt, Daniel Mendelsohn, Daniel Okrent, Nell Irvin Painter, Mae Ngai, and Timothy Snyder. On-camera witnesses include Susan Hilsenrath Warsinger, Eva Geiringer [Schloss], Joseph Hilsenrath, Marlene Mendelsohn, Sol Messinger, and Guy Stern, who recently turned 100 years old.

THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST will air September 18, 19, and 20, at 8-10 p.m. ET on GBH 2, PBS.org, and the PBS Video app. Funding for THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST was provided by Bank of America; David M. Rubenstein; the Park Foundation; the Judy and Peter Blum Kovler Foundation; Gilbert S. Omenn and Martha A.Darling; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; and by members of The Better Angels Society. Funding was also provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by public television viewers.





