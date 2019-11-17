BRONX JAZZ Brings A Different Kind Of 'Bronx Tale' To Hyannis

Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 3pm, Zion Union Heritage Museum will host a special performance of the piece "BRONX JAZZ" by father and son duo, Mwalim and ZYG 808, followed by a special book and album signing of their respective upcoming releases. This event is free and open to the public.

BRONX JAZZ, subtitled "A Hip-Hop Jazz Conversation Between Father & Son In One Act"is a theater performance piece with music, where a father discusses the oral and musical traditions in the Bronx that led to the BRONX JAZZ will also be presented on Nov 30th at the Falmouth Public Library, and December 15 at the Wellfleet Public Library.

LAND of the BLACK SQUIRRELS: A Bronx Boheme Novel is a novel by, Mwalim; book one of the Bronx Boheme series, The BRONX BOHEME is an epic, hip-hop jazz folktale built around an extended family of Caribbean American artists and musicians from the Northeast Bronx. Published by Thirty-three Pages of Plymouth, MA, the novel is set for release in February but pre-release copies will be available for purchase at the event.

"BoOMBAPJAZz" is a Hip-Hop Jazz album by The ZYG 808 featuring his prowess as a drummer, vibraphonist, rapper, and producer. A 2-time Grammy nominee, Mashpee High School junior, and honor student was a headlining performer for the Boston Jazz Fest this past August. Joining The GroovaLottos at the age of 13 as a percussionist and vocalist, he also started taking a serious interest in writing lyrics and MCing (as opposed to a rapper, who just recites lines). As a student of jazz and African percussion with Eddie Ray Johnson and Martin Vazquez. He is also the host of "The CYPHER" a radio show on 90.7 WKKL every Wednesday night at 6:30 pm.

Zion Union Heritage Museum and Oversoul Theatre Collective have teamed up to provide a number of presentations and performances for the community. For more information contact songkeepersltd@gmail.com or visit www.zuhmi.org





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You