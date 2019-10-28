BPYO Opens Season With Violinist Stefan Jackiw And Verdi, Mendelssohn, And Mahler

The Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, led by conductor Benjamin Zander, opens its 2019-20 season on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3:00pm at Boston Symphony Hall. The program includes Verdi's La Forza Del Destino Overture, Mahler's Symphony No. 1, and Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto featuring Harvard and New England Conservatory alumnus Stefan Jackiw.

Maestro Zander says, "When Stefan Jackiw was 14, I invited him to perform the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto with the Philharmonia Orchestra in London. After the rehearsal, one of the cellists said to me, 'I have been in this orchestra for 25 years, and have heard virtually every major violinist. But that was the most beautiful Mendelssohn I have heard.' That was 20 years ago. Stefan's career now takes him around the world. But I feel it is time for him to come home to inspire the next generation of musicians in the BPYO. It is only fitting that he performs with us, once again, the Mendelssohn concerto."

The program concludes with Mahler's First Symphony, "Titan" written when the composer was only 27 years old. The composer conducted it himself when it premiered in Budapest in 1889. Although, it was not well received by the public, Mahler continued to make revisions to it.

Maestro Zander began conducting Mahler's symphonies in the 1970s and has become one of the foremost Mahler conductors of our time. High Fidelity Magazine named the recording of Mahler's Sixth Symphony by Zander and London's Philharmonia Orchestra as the best classical recording of 2002; the recording of the Third Symphony was awarded 'Critic's Choice' by the German Record Critics; and Zander's recordings of Mahler's Ninth, Mahler's Second, and Bruckner's Fifth were nominated for Grammy Awards.

The Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra's past two albums featuring Mahler's Symphonies No. 6 and 9 were received to great critical acclaim. MusicWeb International wrote, "This account of Mahler's Ninth is a formidable achievement and all the more so when one considers that it is given by young musicians and that it is a live performance. It's not just the technical accomplishment that has impressed me, however; it's also the orchestra's engagement with the music and their commitment. The performance is conducted superbly by Benjamin Zander and if his excellent booklet notes don't convince you that he has thought deeply about the symphony then listening to his interpretation of it will do so. I can only say that each time I've listened to this performance I've been gripped by it from start to finish."

Program Information

Verdi, Mendelssohn, and Mahler

Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3:00pm

Boston Symphony Hall | 301 Massachusetts Avenue | Boston, MA

Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

Benjamin Zander, conductor

Stefan Jackiw, violin

Program:

VERDI - La Forza Del Destino Overture

MENDELSSOHN - Violin Concerto

Stefan Jackiw, violin

MAHLER - Symphony No. 1

Tickets are available by visiting www.bostonphil.org or by calling 617-236-0999.

