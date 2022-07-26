BHANGIN' IT: A BANGIN' NEW MUSICAL Rescheduled at The Huntington Due to Manufacturing Delay for Renovation

The Huntington's production of Bhangin' It: A Bangin' New Musical has been rescheduled due to the delay of a critical electronic component required for the new automated rigging system at the newly renovated Huntington Theatre. Originally scheduled to run December 4, 2022 - January 8, 2023, The Huntington will reschedule the exuberant Bhangin' It for summer 2023 as the final show of its 22/23 season.

The Huntington has made significant progress on the extensive restoration of the Huntington Theatre over the past 19 months during an extraordinarily challenging time for construction projects around the world. While The Huntington has kept the renovation project close to its original schedule, the global chip shortage and the delay with the automated rigging system means that the theatre will not be ready to meet the needs of the complex, Broadway-scale, new musical Bhangin' It on its originally announced schedule.

"In spite of the supply chain challenges, we are thrilled to be able to close our season with the extraordinary new musical Bhangin' It," says new Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco. "I adore this incredible team of artists and can't wait to share this incomparable theatrical event with the city of Boston."

The Huntington's season will still begin with the Broadway-bound musical Sing Street at the Calderwood Pavilion, with previews beginning August 26 and a press opening on September 7, and will inaugurate the renovated Huntington Theatre with a much-anticipated revival of August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone, to begin performances on October 14 as originally scheduled. With some creative problem solving, The Huntington will install a temporary, less complex rigging system that will suit the needs of Joe Turner's Come and Gone, then will install the new permanent automated rigging system in November/December. The Huntington's season will now comprise a total of 7 shows rather than 8.

The Huntington will announce the revised dates for Bhangin' It as soon as the calendar is finalized.