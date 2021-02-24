BEYOND A WINTER'S DAY to Conclude February 28

After a two-month run, Beyond A Winter's Day will conclude with a final performance on Sunday, February 28th at 4:00pm. All proceeds from the performance will be donated to Puppet Showplace Theatre.

"We're proud of the work we've done and are ready to pivot to our next challenge in these pandemic times," said Jason Slavick, Artistic Director of Liars & Believers. "In the conclusion of our run, we felt it was important to do something good for a fellow arts organization in need."

Located in Brookline Village, Puppet Showplace Theatre is New England's center for puppetry arts, offering workshops, classes, summer programs, and training opportunities to both children and adults. Though the theatre is currently closed, Puppet Showplace Theatre is currently offering a wealth of virtual programming.

While Liars & Believers will end their production of Beyond a Winter's Day, they will continue offering Macbeth In Class, an innovative program that helps teachers in virtual classrooms excite middle and high school students about Shakespeare. Liars & Believers is currently exploring post-pandemic tour opportunities, and is confirmed to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world's largest arts festival, in August 2021.