BCA Announces 2019-2020 Resident Artists & Two New Theatre Residency Programs

Boston Center for the Arts (BCA) announces their 2019-2020 resident artists in: visual art, dance, music and two new theatre residency programs! Through the BCA residencies, artists will have the opportunity to take risks and experiment with their craft and develop and test new ideas. Artists will also receive access to BCA resources including: support for research, development, rehearsal, production support, marketing, mentorship and more.

For the 2019-2020 season, BCA will host: three Visual Art Residents, two Boston Dancemakers Residents, one Music Ensemble in Residence, two Theatre Residents and three Run of the Mills Residents - to be announced at a later date.

Theatre Residency for New/Devised Work: Liars & Believers

This new yearlong program supports the development of a new theatrical work by an individual artist, group of artists or organization. Support includes: access to rehearsal and performance space, six weeks of workshop intensives, organizational support and more. This new residency at BCA was created in response to the feedback received from Boston's theatre community.

Launch Pad Residency: Fresh Ink Theatre Company

The Launch Pad residency was established to support a mid-career theatre company by providing: a substantial discount on performance and rehearsal space, organizational support and more. This is a 2-year residency with the option to renew for a third, if needed. The hope is that the company will have the resources and tools to become a permanent resident at BCA. This new residency at BCA was created in response to the feedback received from Boston's theatre community.

Boston Dancemakers Residents: Jean Appolon of Jean Appolon Expressions and Jessie Stinnett of Boston Dance Theater

Created by BCA and Boston Dance Alliance (BDA), this residency supports experienced dancemakers in the development of original ensemble work over the course of a full season. Selected choreographers are provided resources to support multiple avenues of creation such as: a regional three-day retreat, six weeks of intensive studio time, financial stipend for the choreographer and a lead collaborator and organizational support.

Musical Ensemble in Residence: Castle of our Skins

The Music Ensemble in Residence Program is designed to support a musician or music ensemble that has a demonstrated and robust commitment to artistic practice and engaging the community. Residents must have some interest in developing new work. This one to two year residency offers the musician or ensemble access to an exclusive administrative office in our Artist Studios Building, performance support - which includes one BCA produced concert - organizational support and more.

Visual Art Residents: Shaka Dendy, Sandrine Schaefer and Rachel Devorah Rome

The Visual Art Residency offers visual artists the opportunity to experiment with their craft, develop their focus or test new ideas, while also engaging in vital public dialogue from a home base in BCA's Artist Studios Building. Residents are selected based on proposals of creative projects that further BCA's support of innovative, outward-facing projects developed and shared on our campus.





