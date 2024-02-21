Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter Lisa Bastoni Celebrates New CD With A Performance At Club Passim

Award-winning songwriter Lisa Bastoni will celebrate the release of her album On The Water, with a performance at Club Passim in Cambridge, MA on Saturday, March 9.

From salt water to sink water, from a cup of tea to the whole entire ocean, Lisa Bastoni's latest album is a cycle of twelve vivid songs exploring observations of daily life and memories washed ashore. New York-based folk singer/songwriter Naomi Sommers opens the show.

Lisa Bastoni is a two-time (2022 & 2023) New England Music Award nominee (Roots) and a two-time (2020 & 2019) Boston Music Award Nominee (Folk). She has opened for and performed with Lori McKenna, Dar Williams, Regina Spektor, The Secret Sisters, Teddy Thompson, Rose Cousins, Mark Erelli, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, and many more.

Produced by Sean Staples, On The Water was recorded live over the course of three days at Zachariah Hickman's Greedy Beast Studios in Watertown, MA.

The album will be released on March 9th and features Sean Staples (bass), Rich Hinman (pedal steel), James Rohr (keys), and Chris Anzalone, (drums) with special guest vocalists Mark Erelli, Kris Delmhorst, Rose Cousins, and Naomi Sommers. On The Water is Bastoni's first full-length release since 2019's How We Want to Live.

Lisa Bastoni will play at Club Passim on Saturday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of its predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). The company cultivates a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. The company's ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of the community.