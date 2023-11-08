Award-Winning Fiddler Micah John Will Celebrate A Lifetime Of Music That Inspired Her At Club Passim On December 1

On December 1, award-winning fiddler Micah John, will bring together dear friends and mentors for a special celebration of her birthday and time spent at Club Passim for Raised In The Room: Micah John & Friends.

At only 17, she has spent the last decade immersed in the roots music community of the Northeast and has performed at legendary venues such as Club Passim and The Burren Backroom.

The evening will showcase songs and artists she encountered in the performance room, including Celia Woodsmith, Maxfield Anderson, and Lilian Chase. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

A Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts native, Micah considers Passim her musical home since she saw Jake Armerding perform when she was only three-years-old. She has grown up in the performance space, often sitting at Table 13 and being introduced to countless musical heroes, songs, and tunes. These moments have established a strong foundation for her musical development, provided her with continuous inspiration, and generated meaningful relationships with other musicians.

"I've watched Micah John grow up at Club Passim - quite literally. She started coming to the club as a toddler - listening to the music her family loved. Then she became a fan of her own and started playing music," said Matt Smith, Managing Director of Club Passim. "Now, she leads her own bands and shares the stage with her heroes, and works at the club. She's part of the fabric of what we are as a venue and a community."

Artists joining Micah will include Celia Woodsmith, Dinty Child, Eleanor Buckland, Evan Murphy, Lilian Chase, Lindsay Foote, Mark Erelli, Maxfield Anderson, Sean Staples, Zachariah Hickman, and more.

Across the last eight years, Micah has been fortunate to study fiddle with several excellent teachers, including Bronwyn, Bobby Britt, and Bruce Molsky.

Micah was accepted into the Berklee City Music High School Academy as a vocalist, beginning in her first year of high school, and is now in her third year as a City Music Scholar. Additionally, she received the City Music Scholarship to attend the 2021 Aspire Five-Week Program at Berklee College Of Music, where she studied music theory and string music.

Micah placed 1st in the Open Bluegrass Fiddle Contest at the 2019 Lowell Banjo & Fiddle Contest and 2nd in Old-time fiddle at the 2022 Lowell Banjo & Fiddle Contest.

Raised in the Room: Micah John & Friends will take place on Friday, December 1, at 8:00 pm. Tickets are available at passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.