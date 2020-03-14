Artsemerson Immediately Discontinues All Public Programming

ArtsEmerson today announces that it will suspend scheduled public gatherings beginning today, March 13, with the hope of continuing more regular activity by the end of April 2020. This decision comes in an effort to support the civic efforts in our region to flatten the curve on the spread of the infectious coronavirus (COVID-19).

In all instances, ArtsEmerson is investigating whether programming may be rescheduled to a later date, and all ticket-holders will be notified directly with information and instructions as soon as possible. For anyone holding tickets to one of these performances, ArtsEmerson requests that you wait for an email with instructions rather than calling the box office. Staff members are working as quickly as possible in these challenging times.

Impacted events will not take place on these dates:

· Plata Quemada - March 13-15

· La Chana, part of Shared Stories: A POC Film Series - March 13-14

· Film: Cyrano de Bergerac - March 14-15

· Film: All My Sons - March 20-22

· Octavia E. Butler's Parable of the Sower - March 26-29

· Film: Wise Children - March 27-29

For more information, please visit www.ArtsEmerson.org.





