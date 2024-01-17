ArtsEmerson Presents The U.S. Premiere Of DUEL REALITY By The 7 Fingers

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, will present the U.S. premiere of Duel Reality, marking the return of The 7 Fingers (Passengers, Reversible, Cuisine & Confessions, Traces, Sequence 8, PSY) and their signature electrifying – and endearing – mix of circus, theatre, illusion, music and dance. The circus troupe's latest piece is an acrobatic tour-de-force inspired by the star-crossed tale of Romeo and Juliet. Duel Reality runs at ArtsEmerson for two weeks of performances, February 7 – 18, 2024 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre.

Imagine a world where star-crossed lovers are circus stars, their love story unfolding through graceful and death-defying acrobatics. This is Duel Reality, an elaborate and fast-paced mashup of Shakespeare's most famous love story and the intense world of competitive team sports. In the midst of the provocation and action, we catch a glimpse of our star-crossed lovers. They are fierce players, but do they care who wins or loses if playing the game can bring them closer together?

"This company has always been part of the unfolding story that is ArtsEmerson as one of our longest and most beloved artistic partners. We continue to enjoy watching The 7 Fingers with each new creation,” says ArtsEmerson Interim Executive Director, Ronee Penoi. “Duel Reality is filled with heart stopping acts, it's a piece that offers our divisive world hope and we know it will have our audiences on their feet.”

Tickets for Duel Reality may be purchased 24/7 at Click Here or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. Tickets start at $25. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save up to 30%.