ArtsEmerson Partners with Boston While Black on Local Membership Network For Black Professionals

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary stage and screen artistry from around the world and the professional presenting and producing organization at Emerson College, today announced its partnership with Boston While Black, the first membership network for Boston-based, Black professionals, entrepreneurs and students who are seeking connection and community.

Through this partnership, ArtsEmerson will sponsor a variety of programs and events with Boston While Black and provide the opportunity for all interested employees who identify as Black or of the African diaspora to join the Boston While Black membership network. The partnership provides an opportunity for more Black professionals to have access to mentors and leaders who they can relate to, culturally-relevant experiences, resources on how to navigate the city, and an authentic personal and professional network.

"ArtsEmerson's focus has always been to create a place of belonging in the theatre landscape for all people and to foreground subordinated voices and stories that so often are untold," says ArtsEmerson Executive Director David C. Howse. "We are proud to be the inaugural arts and culture partner of Boston While Black and honored to do our part as an arts/culture organization in attracting, retaining and making space for Black people and our experiences. I am thrilled that members of our team have the opportunity to be a part of the inspired Boston While Black community."

Boston While Black is helping to create a city where Black people want to live and work because they have the spaces, tools, and relationships to find their tribe, grow their network, navigate the city, and have fun. Members have access to a private digital community, weekly professional and social events, influential leaders and experts, and unique learning opportunities.

"We are thrilled to have ArtsEmerson join as our first arts & culture partner, opening up further spaces and experiences within the arts community to Black people," says Boston While Black Founder, Sheena Collier. "We see this partnership as key to our vision of a Boston that celebrates being a vibrant social and cultural hub for Black people. In just under one year, we are pleased to have built connections with leading institutions like ArtsEmerson and will continue to build partnerships that encourage our arts, culture, and business community to act now to make investments in Black joy and belonging."