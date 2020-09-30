ArtsEmerson Announces the 5th Annual WORLD ALIVE!

The virtual event will take place at 6:00PM on Thursday, October 08, 2020.

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary stage and screen artistry from around the world and the professional presenting and producing organization at Emerson College, proudly announces its 5th Annual World Alive! celebration, which will take place virtually beginning at 6:00PM on Thursday, October 08, 2020.

For information and to secure tickets or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.ArtsEmerson.org or contact Senior Development Officer Shannon Worthington by email, shannon_worthington@emerson.org, or by phone, 617-824-3017.

This is the main event held each year to raise funds supporting ArtsEmerson's Gaining Ground and World on Stage funds, which provide vital resources to artists creating ambitious works that reflect the African Diasporic experience and to artists developing innovative productions from around the world. The virtual evening will include happy hour conversations with Artistic Director, David Dower, and Executive Director, David C. Howse, breakout room tables, and a gala program featuring performances and special appearances by artists from ArtsEmerson's inspiring past and aspirational future.

"Our annual gala has brought together one of the most diverse gala audiences in Boston," shares ArtsEmerson Executive Director David C. Howse. "Who knew that we would be celebrating this year's World Alive! event online? What a difference a year makes! And what a difference our artists, patrons and audience members have made for the ArtsEmerson community. This gathering lifts up the work of ArtsEmerson and the artists, and also celebrates the generous support of our patrons and our audience."

According to Senior Development Officer Shannon Worthingon, "This year's gala event will be like all ArtsEmerson programming, creative and imaginative, and we will celebrate some of the artists who represent our groundbreaking past and exciting future, as well as getting glimpses at their visionary work. We will also be celebrating the longtime partnership of 'The Davids,' as we toast our Artistic Director David Dower, as he prepares to depart this January, as well as to the future of ArtsEmerson under the continued leadership of David C. Howse."

