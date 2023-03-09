Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ArtsEmerson Announces Spring 2023 Film Programming

Learn more about the event lineup here!

Mar. 09, 2023  

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College today announced its film programming slate for Spring 2023.

ArtsEmerson adds to its programming schedule the latest offerings for the Shared Stories film series, a film series in collaboration with the Boston Asian American Film Festival (BAAFF), CineFest Latino Boston, and the Roxbury International Film Festival (RoxFilm) seeking to build community, shared conversation, and experiences through cinema. This series aspires to create a shared space to find commonality across experiences, and encourage the exchange of stories and ideas. The series relaunches on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00PM ET with an in-person screening of Girl Talk, a Local, USA Special with an excerpt from Running with My Girls at the Bright Family Screening Room. Girl Talk tells the story of five girls from Newton South High School who are on a top-ranked Massachusetts team. Additional events will take place each month through June 2023.

Projecting Connections: Chinese-American Experiences also returns this spring using film as a lens to reflect on the vast lived experiences of the Chinese in the Greater Boston Area, this special series features monthly films and post-show curated discussions designed to build and foster meaningful community conversation. The series kicks off with a powerful documentary about anti-Asian violence and the racially motivated Atlanta shootings called Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March, screening in-person at the Bright Family Screening Room on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00PM ET. Additional Projecting Connections events will take place each month through May 2023.

Both series are presented in partnership with GBH/WORLD Channel, Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) and Exploring Hate/The WNET Group.

"We are very excited that our series collaborations continue to connect important topics to local communities in the Boston area," says ArtsEmerson Creative Producer and BAAFF Founding Director Susan Chinsen. She continues, "the additions of GBH/WORLD Channel, CAAM and The WNET Group to the mix deepen the layers we can reach."

ArtsEmerson film event tickets may be purchased 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org, or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET.




