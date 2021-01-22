ArtsEmerson Announces Play Reading Book Club

ArtsEmerson has announced that registration is now open for the latest iteration of its wildly popular Play Reading Book Club (PRBC), now being offered virtually. This pioneering theater literacy and community education program deepens the theater-going experience by offering unique and radical access to scripts, artists, and conversations featured at ArtsEmerson, while expanding the social networks of its participants.

Christiane Jatahy's Julia is presented by ArtsEmerson, running February 09 - 22, and this associated PRBC will guide members through a reading and study of August Strindberg's 1889 play, Miss Julie, which is the source inspiration for Jatahy's hypnotic and audaciously theatrical work. The PRBC will feature 6 online Zoom gatherings which take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays between January 26 - February 11. Members activity will include access to writer/director Christiane Jatahy and facilitated conversations with the full PRBC group, access to stream the full performance of Julia, as well as activity in more intimate groups within Zoom breakout rooms. Each breakout room will be limited to 30 participants supported by a dedicated Teaching Artist.

Participation in PRBC for Julia is free and registration is now open to the public here.

Since 2014, ArtsEmerson's PRBC has gathered and formed a theater-going community throughout several Greater Boston neighborhoods to read, discuss, and analyze plays in the ArtsEmerson season prior to seeing them live on stage and then sharing their experience in a community showcase. The program allows participants to explore a play over 6 sessions throughout the course of a month at a location they choose, and is facilitated by trained teaching artists from the Emerson College Masters in Theatre Education program and professional Boston theater artists. Participants not only study and see the play together, but are offered the opportunity to meet and discuss it with the visiting artists.

"At the core of ArtsEmerson's mission is bringing people together from communities throughout Boston to be enriched through art," shares ArtsEmerson's Executive Director, David C. Howse. "The Play Reading Book Club program creates an environment where audience members build relationships with one another, as well as with artists and staff members, and in so doing, multiplies the benefits of attending a performance -- whether that means coming in person to a theatre or logging in from your own home."

These online sessions will be held virtually over ZOOM. Activity will include discussions with the full PRBC group, as well as activity in small groups within ZOOM breakout rooms. Each breakout room will have a dedicated Teaching Artist.

Tickets may be reserved online here or by phone at 617-824-8400 (Hours: Tue-Sat 12-6PM).