ArtsEmerson Announces New May & June Film Programming

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, has announced film programming for May and June 2022.

ArtsEmerson adds to its spring programming schedule the latest offerings for the Projecting Connections: Chinese American Experiences film series: in May a virtual on demand screening of Tatsu Aoki's Within These Walls (work-in-progress) May 12 - 22, 2022 and in June 11 an in-person screening of American Girl at the Emerson Paramount Center Bright Family Screening Room. ArtsEmerson also continues the Shared Stories film series starting with an in-person collection of shorts - Changing the Narrative: Pandemic Communities which combines three shorts including Plague at the Golden Gate (excerpt), Chelsea: An Essential City, and This Body on May 14 at Emerson Paramount Center Bright Family Screening Room. On June 26, Shared Stories is excited to partner with the Roxbury International Film Festival (RoxFilm) to present Anike Tourse's America's Family.

"We are so excited to close out the season with such strong films and collaborations, highlighting important community voices," says ArtsEmerson Creative Producer and Boston Asian American Film Festival (BAAFF) Founding Director Susan Chinsen. "In April it was an honor to premiere Convergent Waves live at Pao Arts Center, and we are honored to present another chance for Boston area audiences to get to experience a work-in-progress by Lenora Lee, Within These Walls."

ArtsEmerson presents Projecting Connections: Chinese American Experiences. Using film as a lens to reflect on the vast lived experiences of the Chinese in the Greater Boston Area, this special series will feature films and post-show curated discussions designed to build and foster meaningful community conversation.

ArtsEmerson presents its next Shared Stories screening, Changing the Narrative: Pandemic Communities. Shared Stories is a spring film series in collaboration with the Boston Asian American Film Festival (BAAFF), CineFest Latino Boston, and the Roxbury International Film Festival (RoxFilm) seeking to build community, shared conversation, and experiences through cinema. This series aspires to create a shared space to find commonality across experiences, and encourage the exchange of stories and ideas.

ArtsEmerson film event tickets may be reserved 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org or by calling the ArtsEmerson Box Office at 617-824-8400 (open Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET.