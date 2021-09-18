Artists Come Together To Pay Tribute To Nanci Griffith At Club Passim This Week

Club Passim will honor the memory of Grammy winner Nanci Griffith with a special songwriter tribute night, Friday, September 24th. More than a dozen artists including Lisa Bastoni, Sadie Gustafson-Zook and Rob Siegel will perform some of Griffith's greatest songs from her 36 year career. Tickets are on sale now at Passim.org.

Nanci Griffith, who played early in her career at Club Passim, performed with everyone from The Crickets to John Prine, Jimmy Buffet and Willie Nelson. Known for her incredible voice and amazing songwriting ability, Griffith inspired a generation of folk and country artists. Early in her career, she performed at Passim. She passed away last month at her home in Nashville.

Artists that will take part in the Nanci Griffith Songwriter Tribute include:

Lisa Bastoni

Sadie Gustafson-Zook

Rob Laurens

Louise Mosrie

Micah John

Lindsay Foote

Ric Allendorf

The Lied To's

Tracy Grammer & Jim Henry

Chris O'Brien

Kim Moberg

Mark Stepakoff

Noble Dust

Rob Siegel



Tickets for The Songwriter Tribute Night to Nanci Griffith at Club Passim on Friday, September 24th are available at www.passim.org or at the Club Passim box office sixty minutes before the show begins. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138. The show will also be livestreamed on Passim's Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as www.passim.org/streams. The show is free to watch, although there is a suggested donation of $15. All proceeds raised will be shared between Passim and the artist.