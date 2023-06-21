Artist Manager Kristina Latino Offers Crash Course For Young Musicians Getting Started in the Industry

The Passim School of Music will host two workshops led by artist manager Kristina Latino, June 21 and August 10. The first workshop, “The Album Release Starter Pack,” will talk through the basics of the independent album release. The second event, “Essential Accounts for Professional Musicians: Navigating the Landscape,” will go over the essential accounts any musician needs to properly register their music, collect their royalties, and reach their fans. Registration for both remote lessons and other workshops is available now at www.passim.org/school-of-music.

Latino is the owner of Cornerscape Artist Management, an independent artist management company based in Cambridge, MA. At Cornerscape, Kristina oversees a roster of artists including Alisa Amador, Mark Erelli, Ken Yates, and Kaiti Jones. She is on the Boston leadership committee for international nonprofit organization Women in Music, and serves on the Board of Directors at Passim. She was also a member of the inaugural City of Cambridge Mayor's Task Force on the Arts. Kristina holds a B.A. from Harvard College and an M.B.A. from Boston University.

“The Album Release Starter Pack,” will allow artists to tackle goal-setting, building your budget, hiring your release team, advocating for yourself for placement on streaming playlists, and securing press will be discussed. While this workshop is primarily geared for artists who are planning on releasing an album independently, strategies for shopping an album to independent labels and distributors for support, and how that plays into a release timeline will also be discussed. The workshop will end with some time to talk about what to do after the album is out, and how to use the success of the release to keep the momentum going. Attendees will leave with practical tips on how to promote their album through a well-organized release campaign, and this time will also leave with a couple of worksheets to help them begin. Attendees are encouraged to come with questions!

“Essential Accounts for Professional Musicians: Navigating the Landscape,” will help attendees in choosing a Performing Rights Organization (PRO), SoundExchange, optimizing streaming services' “For Artists” pages, and making informed decisions about obtaining a publishing administrator. In this course, attendees will gain the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complex world of music accounts with confidence and efficiency. This workshop is designed to empower musicians at every stage of their careers. It will begin with a quick lesson on the different accounts every artist should maintain and why they need them, before moving on to a primer on the different types of royalties music can generate. It will conclude with a unit on the accounts that help artists market their music and reach their fans efficiently.

Founded in 2000, the Passim School of Music offers classes, master classes, workshops, and private lessons to adults in an engaging and informal setting. The School of Music at Club Passim is an open and highly creative environment that encourages students to excel beyond their ability and truly hone their craft. Part of the Passim mission is to create and encourage a vibrant music community, and the school is a fundamental part of this mission. Registration for all Passim School of Music classes are available for purchase now at www.passim.org/school-of-music.

“The Album Release Starter Pack” will be held June 21 and “Essential Accounts for Professional Musicians: Navigating the Landscape” will be held August 10. Both are online courses that run from 6:30-8:30 PM. Registration ($65) is available now at passim.org/school-of-music.