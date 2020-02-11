Artist Karen Hampton's Work on Cloth On Display at MRT for NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN

Article Pixel Feb. 11, 2020  

Artwork by Karen Hampton, professor at MassArt and resident artist at Western Avenue Studios, will be on display at Merrimack Repertory Theatre for the entire run of Nina Simone: Four Women, February 12-March 8.

The theatre will host "A Conversation with Karen Hampton" on Sunday, February 16, after the 2 p.m. performance of Nina Simone: Four Women.

Karen Hampton is a resident artist at Western Avenue Studios in Lowell and a professor at MassArt in Boston. An artist of color, she creates art "that responds to the lives of my ancestors. My lens is anthropology. My medium is cloth - whether digitally printed, hand woven or aged linens - pieces are imbued with the hopes and visions of African American lives, telling their stories from a maternal perspective." Explore her work at www.kdhampton.com.



