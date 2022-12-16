Arlo Guthrie Returns to the Stage With 'Arlo Guthrie - What's Left Of Me - A Conversation With Bob Santelli'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 16, 2022  

Gut3 Productions has announced legendary folk music icon Arlo Guthrie's much-anticipated return to the stage with a new series, Arlo Guthrie - What's Left Of Me - A Conversation With Bob Santelli, following three years of retirement from the road.

What's Left Of Me debuts at The Schubert Theater in Boston on April 1, 2023 and will be presented at The Egg (Albany, NY: April 21), The Pollak Theatre @ Monmouth University (West Long Branch, NJ: April 28), and The Spruce Peak PAC (Stowe, VT: May 27).

The four-part series What's Left Of Me unveils never-heard-before stories and wildly entertaining tales from one of America's most beloved storytellers: Arlo Guthrie.

As the oldest son of Woody Guthrie and Marjorie Guthrie, Arlo made his first appearance onstage at age 13 and built a renowned career touring North American for six decades. In October 2020, Guthrie announced his retirement from the road amid the onslaught of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Two years later, he's had enough of retirement and launched a new company Gut3 Productions with his wife Marti Ladd to present the new "In Conversation with Arlo Guthrie" four-part series. Ladd is the Director of Set Design for the series and has created a beautifully intimate setting with a backdrop of Arlo's heroes and mentors hanging within a living room environment.
What's Left Of Me features Arlo in conversation with Bob Santelli (Executive Director, GRAMMY Museum) and includes rarely seen video footage along with an audience Q&A. Unscripted, unrehearsed, and under no illusions but his own, Arlo Guthrie returns to venerable venues as a man who has seen it all, and lived to tell the story after 60 years on the road.

