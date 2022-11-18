Arlo Guthrie Presents 'What's Left Of Me - A Conversation With Bob Santelli' at the Boch Center

Legendary folk music icon Arlo Guthrie is returning to the stage with a new series, Arlo Guthrie - What's Left Of Me - A Conversation With Bob Santelli, following three years of retirement from the road. What's Left Of Me debuts at The Schubert Theater in Boston on April 1, 2023 and will be presented by the Folk, Americana, Roots Hall of Fame. What's Left Of Me unveils never-heard-before stories and wildly entertaining tales from one of America's most beloved storytellers: Arlo Guthrie. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10:00 AM online at www.bochcenter.org.

As the oldest son of Woody Guthrie and Marjorie Guthrie, Arlo made his first appearance onstage at age 13 and built a renowned career touring North American for six decades. In October 2020, Guthrie announced his retirement from the road amid the onslaught of the Coronavirus pandemic. Two years later, he's had enough of retirement and launched a new company Gut3 Productions with his wife Marti Ladd (see The New York Times story) to present the new "In Conversation with Arlo Guthrie" four-part series. Ladd is the Director of Set Design for the series and has created a beautifully intimate setting with a backdrop of Arlo's heroes and mentors hanging within a living room environment.

What's Left Of Me features Arlo in conversation with Bob Santelli (Executive Director, GRAMMY Museum) and includes rarely seen video footage along with an audience Q&A. Unscripted, unrehearsed, and under no illusions but his own, Arlo Guthrie returns to venerable venues as a man who has seen it all, and lived to tell the story after 60 years on the road.

The Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame is housed in the Wang Theatre and is an initiative of the Boch Center in Boston. FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, multimedia, lectures and concerts. As much as any city in the country, Boston has been the musical birthplace for the styles and artists we celebrate, making it a fitting home.

About Arlo Guthrie

Arlo Guthrie was born on July 10, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York; the son of legendary folk artist Woody Guthrie and Marjorie Mazia Guthrie. Arlo grew up surrounded by renowned folk musicians: Pete Seeger, Leadbelly, Cisco Houston, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, and the Weavers. Since the age of 13, Arlo became absorbed in the music that was shaping the world. By the age of 20, he was touring overseas.

A natural-born storyteller and accomplished musician, Arlo attracted and surprised audiences all over the world with his unique folk style. Arlo's career soared with his debut of "The Alice's Restaurant Massacree" at the Newport Folk Festival in 1967. Later that year, he was nominated for a GRAMMY Award in the "Best Folk Performance" category for the studio version of the song on his debut album, Alice's Restaurant. The album went Gold (1969) and then Platinum (1986), and was adapted into a film by director Arthur Penn and released a few days after Arlo performed at the original Woodstock Festival in 1969.

Arlo has released 32 acclaimed albums, has appeared in notable TV shows and movies throughout the decades, and led a lauded six-decade-long touring career performing on the world's most distinguished stages.