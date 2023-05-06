Arlington Friends of the Drama Present NUNSENSE This Month

Arlington Friends of the Drama is presenting their 100th Anniversary production of NUNSENSE with music, lyrics, and book by Dan Goggin. The musical runs for three weekends May 5th - May 21st 2023 at Click Here in Arlington, MA.

Directed by award-winning Actor, Director, and Choreographer Jason Hair-Wynn with music direction by Div Slomin.

This production is stage managed by Allie Winer Brown

"NUNSENSE" is the hilarious musical farce about a convent of Nuns staging a fundraiser to enable them to bury the last four nuns of their order who died of botulism in an unfortunate convent cooking accident (and who are temporarily being stored in the freezer!). The Little Sisters of Hoboken (well, what's left of them) are Reverend Mother Regina (Kathleen Wackowski), a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert (Melissa Bornmann), the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne (Susan Austin); Sister Mary Leo (Rositsa Mihaleva), a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia (Janet Pohli), the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. Featuring side-splitting laughs, show-stopping song and dance numbers, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon.