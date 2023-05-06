Arlington Friends of the Drama Present NUNSENSE This Month

The production is directed by award-winning Actor, Director, and Choreographer Jason Hair-Wynn with music direction by Div Slomin.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Florence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Se Photo 1 Florence Welch GATSBY And More Announced for A.R.T. 2023-24 Season
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at A.R.T. Photo 2 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at A.R.T.
Photos: First Look at Berkshire Theatre Group's Production of DISNEY'S MOANA, JR. Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Berkshire Theatre Group's Production of DISNEY'S MOANA, JR.
Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID And OKLAHOMA! For Summ Photo 4 Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID And OKLAHOMA! For Summer Season

Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID And OKLAHOMA! For Summer Season

Arlington Friends of the Drama is presenting their 100th Anniversary production of NUNSENSE with music, lyrics, and book by Dan Goggin. The musical runs for three weekends May 5th - May 21st 2023 at Click Here in Arlington, MA.

Directed by award-winning Actor, Director, and Choreographer Jason Hair-Wynn with music direction by Div Slomin.

This production is stage managed by Allie Winer Brown

"NUNSENSE" is the hilarious musical farce about a convent of Nuns staging a fundraiser to enable them to bury the last four nuns of their order who died of botulism in an unfortunate convent cooking accident (and who are temporarily being stored in the freezer!). The Little Sisters of Hoboken (well, what's left of them) are Reverend Mother Regina (Kathleen Wackowski), a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert (Melissa Bornmann), the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne (Susan Austin); Sister Mary Leo (Rositsa Mihaleva), a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia (Janet Pohli), the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. Featuring side-splitting laughs, show-stopping song and dance numbers, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon.

 




RELATED STORIES - Boston

Arlington Friends of the Drama Present NUNSENSE This Month Photo
Arlington Friends of the Drama Present NUNSENSE This Month

Arlington Friends of the Drama is presenting their 100th Anniversary production of NUNSENSE with music, lyrics, and book by Dan Goggin. The musical runs for three weekends May 5th - May 21st 2023 at Arlington Friends of the Drama in Arlington, MA.

2nd Act Creates A New Play From The Viewpoint Of LGBTQIA+ And BIPOC Youth About Substance Photo
2nd Act Creates A New Play From The Viewpoint Of LGBTQIA+ And BIPOC Youth About Substance Use And Recovery 

On May 23rd from 7-8pm at the Roberts Studio Theatre in the South End of Boston, 2nd Act will premiere a staged reading of their newest play, I'll Be There For You. Created in collaboration with Wayside Family and Youth Services, this play will demonstrate how protective factors, like a supportive community, impact a child's development and their relationship to drugs. The stories at the heart of this play were drawn from interviews with young people in recovery in Greater Boston.

Arlekin Players Theatre & (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab Present THE GAAGA Photo
Arlekin Players Theatre & (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab Present THE GAAGA

Arlekin Players Theatre & (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab, an award-winning, artist-driven theater company helmed by Ukrainian-born artistic director Igor Golyak, today announces the US Premiere of THE GAAGA, a new site specific phantasmagoria written and directed by celebrated Ukrainian playwright and director Sasha Denisova.

WAM Theatre Announces Accessibility Initiatives for their Spring Co-Production of WHAT THE Photo
WAM Theatre Announces Accessibility Initiatives for their Spring Co-Production of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

WAM Theatre has shared several audience accessibility initiatives for its upcoming co-production of What the Constitution Means to Me with Berkshire Theatre Group. Forming the core of the audience accessibility initiatives is a sensory-friendly performance, caregiver reimbursements, masked performances options, and sliding scale ticketing initiative.  


More Hot Stories For You

2nd Act Creates A New Play From The Viewpoint Of LGBTQIA+ And BIPOC Youth About Substance Use And Recovery 2nd Act Creates A New Play From The Viewpoint Of LGBTQIA+ And BIPOC Youth About Substance Use And Recovery 
Arlekin Players Theatre & (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab Present THE GAAGAArlekin Players Theatre & (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab Present THE GAAGA
WAM Theatre Announces Accessibility Initiatives for their Spring Co-Production of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO MEWAM Theatre Announces Accessibility Initiatives for their Spring Co-Production of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Local 171 of Musicians Union, Jointly Announce Labor AgreementSpringfield Symphony Orchestra and Local 171 of Musicians Union, Jointly Announce Labor Agreement

Videos

VIDEO: First Look at The Lyric Stage Company of Boston's SISTER ACT Video VIDEO: First Look at The Lyric Stage Company of Boston's SISTER ACT
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten
The Historic Highfield Theater (4/28-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vinceró! The Italian Opera Experience
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (5/12-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlie Chaplin Silent Film Double Feature
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (5/14-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (5/10-5/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
The Company Theatre (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (5/07-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# St. Paul & The Broken Bones: The Angels in Science Fiction Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joy and Pandemic
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (4/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
SpeakEasy Stage Company (5/05-6/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU