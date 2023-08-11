Ari Axelrod to Present A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY at White Heron Theatre Company

White Heron Theatre Company of Nantucket will welcome back award winning cabaret artist, Ari Axelrod, for a 2 night only event. Ari's internationally acclaimed, award-winning show 'A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway' honors the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical. Beloved melodies and lyrics by the likes of Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Sondheim and Carole King will transport you to the streets of the theatre district, your Bubbie's Shabbos table, or your corner of the sky.

"We are thrilled to have Ari back at White Heron. After a stunning performance at our 2022 Gala, we are excited to support this beautiful piece he has created" says Interim Managing Director, McCaela Donovan. "Ari is not only a talented artist, but also an activist and advocate through his work. We hope the Nantucket community will come together for a wonderful night of Broadway favorites as we begin to wrap up our summer 2023 season."

Tickets for the White Heron's season are now available. For additional information, please visit our website at Click Here or call (508) 228-2156. For press tickets, please contact Caroline Curnow at caroline@whiteherontheatre.org

About the Artists:

Ari Axelrod (Creator & Performer) The Jewish Week named Ari one of the 36 most influential Jews under the age of 36 in The United States. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Best Theatrical Artistry in Song. His show, "A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway," began with a sold-out run at the historic Birdland Jazz Club, featuring six-time Emmy & Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh. It has since grown to international acclaim, performing to sold-out audiences around the world, and garnered him a BroadwayWorld Award and a MAC Award nomination for Best Male Vocalist in 2020. His debut solo show, "Taking the Wheel," directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince, and music directed by multiple MAC Award winner Alex Rybeck, has been performed in numerous cities around the country. Ari's work as a director has been seen at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, and The Green Room 42. Ari's debut album, "Ari Axelrod Live at Birdland" is now available on all streaming platforms.

Mike Stapleton (Accompanist) is a pianist, arranger and award winning music director based in New York, NY. Most recently, Mike held the piano chair for Adam Guettel's DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES at the Atlantic Theater Company, and subbed keyboards at WICKED and BEETLEJUICE. Throughout his career, as both music director and pianist, Mike has collaborated with Kelli O'Hara, Capathia Jenkins, Brian d'Arcy James, Dove Cameron, Tom Kitt, Karen Mason, Talia Suskauer and Tovah Feldshuh, to name a few. He is currently producing for artists all over the world in the pop/folk genre, writing music for visual media, and orchestrating / arranging for various ensembles around the country.