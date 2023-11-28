Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Arcadia Players Under The Direction Of Andrew Arceci To Perform Charpentier's Midnight Mass For Christmas

Distinguished soloists and the Amherst Regional High School Chorale will join the performance.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

Andrew Arceci, distinguished Violist da gamba and Artistic Director of the Arcadia Players-New England's period instrument ensemble-will lead the Arcadia Players and Cantabile Vocal Ensemble in a performance of Marc-Antoine Charpentier's Midnight Mass for Christmas on Saturday evening, December 16, 2023, 7:30 p.m. at the Abbey Chapel, Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley, MA. Distinguished soloists include Hailey Fuqua, soprano; Jennifer Ashe, soprano; Christina English, mezzo-soprano; Zachary Fisher, tenor; and Giovanni Spanu, baritone. Additionally, the Amherst Regional High School Chorale, Todd Fruth conducting, will sing seasonal music. Marc-Antoine Charpentier is considered to be one of the most important composers of the French Baroque. His glorious Messe de minuit pour Noël is based on traditional French carols.

Called a "thoughtful interpreter of historically informed early music" by Stephen Brookes in The Washington Post, Andrew Arceci has performed throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. In addition to serving as Arcadia Players' Artistic Director, he is the Founding Director of the Winchendon Music Festival (Winchendon, MA). During the 2019-2020 academic year, Mr. Arceci was a Visiting Fellow at Harvard University's Center for Middle Eastern Studies.

Mr. Arceci has taught at several institutions, including Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Wellesley College (Director, Collegium Musicum), and Worcester State University. Additionally, he has given lectures, masterclasses, and/or workshops at Illinois Wesleyan University, the International Baroque Institute at Longy (Bard College), the Universities of Oxford, Cambridge, Edinburgh, the Narnia Arts Academy (Italy), Institutum Romanum Finlandiae (Italy), Taipei National University of the Arts (Taiwan), and Burapha University (Thailand).

Mr. Arceci studied double bass, viola da gamba, and art history at Peabody and went on to study early music at Juilliard School and at Magdalen College in Oxford.


