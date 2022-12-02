Arc Iris Frontwoman Jocie Adams To Perform Rare Solo Show at Club Passim

Jocie Adams, known for her work in Arc Iris and The Low Anthem, is set to perform her first full-length solo show since 2011 at Club Passim on December 28th. Jocie will blend some of her favorite old songs with new music for the unique set. Songwriter Dave Godowsky is set to open. Tickets are available now at passim.org.

"It is a pleasure to play these songs stripped-down and naked," said Jocie Adams. "I am looking forward to sharing my music in its most simple form."

Jocie Adams got her start in music at a very young age playing piano and viola, but she really connected with the clarinet. Eventually finding herself at Brown University, she was asked by her classmate to come over one night to play music. Soon, Jocie found herself in that classmate's band, The Low Anthem. After a couple of albums and many tours, Jocie struck out on her own, released a solo album and then formed a completely different band, Arc Iris. With 4 studio albums and an international touring schedule, Arc Iris is now based in Los Angeles. Jocie still maintains a strong connection to the New England folk scene and Club Passim. Arc Iris was a previous recipient of an Iguana Fund Grant from Passim and has performed at the club several times.

Tickets to Jocie Adams solo performance on December 28 at Club Passim are available at passim.org, by calling 617-492-7679 (9:30 AM - 5:00 PM, Monday - Friday) or at the Club Passim box office sixty minutes before the show begins. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

