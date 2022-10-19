Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apollinaire Theatre Company Presents WILD SWIMMING Next Month

Performances of Wild Swimming are November 18-December 18, 2022 at the Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet St., Chelsea. 

Oct. 19, 2022  

On one beach, across five centuries, best friends Oscar and Nell change costumes and try to change their lives, circumscribed by the gender restraints of the day. If all else fails, they will attempt to change the play.

Wild Swimming was created by FullRogue and ran at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival before transferring to the Bristol Old Vic.

FullRogue director Julia Horn says of the impetus for the play, "Me and my friend (a man) were having a conversation about two years ago, we chatted about lots of stuff for a very long time because we were probably drunk. He almost certainly was drunk. Eventually he said to me 'sometimes, Julia, I wish I was born in the Victorian times, because I think I would have been more successful back then'...ever since that conversation I wanted to make a play about men. And feminism. And I wanted a man to write it. I wanted the MAN to write it, and I wanted this man to have to DEFEND ALL MEN, at once, in one play..."
(Full Interview: https://bristololdvic.org.uk/blog/ferment-fortnight-preview-wild-swimming )

Wild Swimming is directed in a collaboration between Emily Larson and Brooks Reeves. Brooks Reeves, best know for his multiple stand-out performances, most recently wrote Apollinaire's summer show And Your Little Dog Too • Y Tu Perrito Tambíen, and recently directed Apollinaire's productions of Hir by Taylor Mac, The Christians by Lucas Hnath, and Winter Solstice by Roland Schimmelpfennig. Emily Larson began working with Apollinaire in late 2019, and has stage managed multiple productions, directed two pieces for the Boston Theatre Marathon, and is currently Apollinaire's Literary Director.

Performances of Wild Swimming are November 18-December 18, 2022 at the Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet St., Chelsea.



