Apollinaire Theatre Co Presents CURIOUS INCIDENT In The Park

Winner of 5 Tony Awards including 'Best Play' and 7 Olivier Awards, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time brings Mark Haddon's best-selling novel to thrilling life on stage, adapted by two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens.

Tenacious and intelligent, Christopher has en extraordinary brain- better at solving math equations than navigating a world that's stubbornly out of sync with how his mind works. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor's dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit. His detective work leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever.

15-year old Christopher will be played by 15-year old Seamus Doyle, who has appeared in Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's productions of Richard III and Fear and Misery in the Third Reich. His credits include Fiddler on the Roof with New Repertory Theatre, and over ten productions with Watertown Children's Theatre including Seussical (JoJo), The Music Man (Marcellus), Grease (Vince Fontaine), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Bottom), and Les Mis rables (Fauchelevent). He previously played Christopher in a school production of Curious Incident at Buckingham, Browne & Nichols school.

Sound Designer/Composer David Reiffel will be creating the sonic world. This is David's 22nd show with Apollinaire- standouts include last summer's A Midsummer Night's Dream (Norton nominee- Outstanding Fringe Production) and A Beautiful Day and Stupid F***ing Bird (Norton winners- Outstanding Fringe Production). His work has also been heard coast to coast from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival to Boston's SpeakEasy Stage. He recently won the Norton award for Outstanding Musical Direction. Lighting Designer Christopher Bocchiaro, whose work made a splash last summer, will be lighting the play and designer Elizabeth Rocha is creating the costumes.

Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets or beach chairs, and a picnic to enjoy along with the harbor views.

Information/Directions: www.apollinairetheatre.com or (617) 887-2336.

In case of rain, call (617) 887-2336 to check status.

Featuring: Seamus Doyle, Olivia Dumaine, Sean Patrick Gibbons, Thomas Grenon, Nick Perron, Armando Rivera, Jani Monet Rodrigues, Julie Snyder,

Graciela Femenia Tully, Kelly Young

Directed by: Danielle Fauteux Jacques

Lighting Design: Christopher Bocchiaro

Sound Design & Original Music: David Reiffel

Costume Design: Elizabeth Rocha

Properties Design: Paul Benford-Bruce

Movement Director: Sarah Gazdowicz

Movement Consultant: Yo-EL Cassell Stage Manager: Max Andrew McCreary

ASM/Production Team: Jaime Hernandez, Allie DiBiase, Brooke Foster, Yeimi Benitez, Andrew Kolifrath, Gabriel J Raines

Autism Consultant: Elise Wulff

Running Time: estimated 2 hours 15 minutes

Apollinaire Theatre Company stages passionate plays at their elegantly restored theater in the Chelsea Theatre Works, as well as free summer theater in the park. Recently Apollinaire opened two new theaters at the Chelsea Theatre Works, the Riseman Family Theatre that houses their Apollinaire Play Lab program for children and youth, and the new BlackBox Theatre, a rental house for Greater Boston's performing arts community. Recent Apollinaire productions include The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart by David Greig, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, Stupid F**king Bird by Aaron Posner, A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes by Kate Benson, Songs of the Dragons Flying to Heaven by Young Jean Lee, and First Love is the Revolution by Rita Kalnejais.





