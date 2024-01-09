Antje Duvekot Will Perform at the Spire Center This Month

The concert is set for January 26.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Antje Duvekot Will Perform at the Spire Center This Month

German-American folk singer Antje Duvekot will perform songs from her extensive music repertoire, including her current album New Wild West, at the Spire Center for Performing Arts on January 26.  In this performance Devokot will showcase her artistry that spans over twenty years. Tickets are on sale now at spirecenter.org.

Duvekot has solidified her reputation as one of Boston's top singer-songwriters since her debut release in 2006. New Wild West, her fifth studio album, features a  collaboration of her longtime musical partner and New England singer-songwriter Mark Erelli after a joint tour inspired the idea.

Duvekot moved to America from Germany at age 13 and started her career in Boston. In over twenty years of songwriting, she has earned three of the top prizes in the singer-songwriter world, including the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the prestigious Kerrville (TX) "Best New Folk Award," and, in one of the nation's top music markets, the Boston Music Award for "Outstanding Folk Act." 

Duvekot has received acclaim in the Boston Folk scene with her albums Big Dream Boulevard, The Near Demise of the Highwire Dancer, and New Siberia. Her debut CD was produced by Seamus Egan, founder of the Irish supergroup SOLAS, and the project was released on songwriter Ellis Paul's label and quickly attracted international attention.

Her follow-up albums, The Near Demise of the Highwire Dancer and New Siberia, were produced by Richard Shindell and, alongside Richard, feature other "folk royalty" such as Joh n Gorka, Lucy Kaplancky, and Mark Erelli.

Duvekott has often toured the US and Europe and played at some of the top festivals, including The Newport Folk Festival, the Mountain Stage, Philadelphia, and Kerrville Festivals. Internationally, she's headlined the Celtic Connections Festival in Scotland and the Tonder Festival in Denmark.

The Spire will host Antje Duvekot on Friday, January 26 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.




Recommended For You