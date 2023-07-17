Another Tequila Sunrise Comes to The Spire Center for Performing Arts in December

The performance is on Saturday, December 30, 2023. 

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Another Tequila Sunrise Comes to The Spire Center for Performing Arts in December

Another Tequila Sunrise, America’s premier tribute to the Eagles, will help to close out the year at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in downtown Plymouth, MA, on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Since 2001, the New England based tribute band has been delighting sell-out crowds across the country, with a catalog of music that encompasses the classics and deep cuts from the Eagles’ studio collection, as well as the biggest hits from the solo careers of Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Joe Walsh. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, July 15, at 6 AM, at Spirecenter.org.
 

Another Tequila Sunrise can recreate the iconic studio sounds of the Eagles, reproducing the atmosphere of The Eagle's live experience. The group offers a sophisticated performance ranging from soaring ballads like “Desperado,” “Wasted Time,” and “Best of My Love” to country rockers like “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Take It Easy,” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” and heavy rockers like “Victim of Love” and “Hotel California.” With sweet vocal harmonies and jangling guitars, this all-star lineup captures the live experience of the Eagles and beyond. 

Tickets for Another Tequila Sunrise at The Spire Center for Performing Arts are $38 and go on sale Saturday, July 15, at 6 AM, at Click Here. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA.  The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue. 




