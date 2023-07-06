An Afternoon with Charles Laquidara and Matt Siegel brings two legends of Boston radio together on Saturday September 9 at City Winery Boston. This once-in-a-lifetime event will raise funds for the Paul "Tank" Sferruzza Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to Boston area students pursuing a career in broadcast journalism.

For nearly 40 years, Laquidara and Siegel dominated morning drive radio Greater Boston, shaping the sound of radio nationwide. These two radio legends will participate in a live on-stage conversation moderated by Joyce Kulhawik, best known as the Emmy Award-winning arts and entertainment anchor for CBS-Boston (WBZ-TV), and now President of the Boston Theater Critics Association. While she says her plan is “to set them loose and stay out of the way,” event organizers hope that Kulhawik will lend the same journalistic stature she brought to arts reporting to this unscripted (and uncensored) conversation with Charles and Matty.

Charles Laquidara's Big Mattress was an iconic production running for over 30 years on WBCN and WZLX FM in Boston. Along the way, his crazy cast of characters (Duane Ingalls Glasscock, The Cosmic Muffin, Billy West, and others) had legions of fans including a young Boston University student named Howard Stern.

Matt Siegel captained Matty in the Morning on Kiss 108, with his own cast of characters and personalities, all of which produced one of the most popular morning shows in the market for an astounding 40 years. A two time winner of radio's prestigious Marconi Award for “Personality of the Year,” Siegel, as well as Laquidara and Kulhawik are all members of the Massachusetts Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

The Paul “Tank” Sferruzza Scholarship Fund was created in memory of Boston sports reporter Paul “Tank” Sferruzza, sports director at both WBCN and WZLX. It was his wish that after his passing, a scholarship in his name would be awarded to deserving Boston area students interested in sports broadcasting.