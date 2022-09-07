Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Americana Theatre Company Presents Benefit Concert In Plymouth This October

The performances are directed by Jesse M. Sullivan and Derek Grant Martin, with music direction by Sarah Troxler.

Sep. 07, 2022  
Americana Theatre Company Presents Benefit Concert In Plymouth This October

Americana Theatre Company (ATC), Plymouth's professional theatre company, presents "The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein" benefit concert on Thursday, October 6, 7 pm, Saturday, October 8, 7 pm and Sunday October 9, 2 pm and 7 pm, at Plymouth Center for the Arts, 11 North Street, Plymouth. The performances are directed by Jesse M. Sullivan and Derek Grant Martin, with music direction by Sarah Troxler.

"The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein" musical theatre revue features ATC members and guest performing artists showcasing this spectacular musical duo's most beloved works in one concert. The cast performs works from beloved shows including "The Sound of Music," Oklahoma!," "South Pacific," and "Carousel". Enjoy a classic "evening at the theatre," inspiring the audience with a magically spun, professional-quality night of entertainment for all ages.

The performance features ATC company members and guests Derek Grant Martin, Jesse M. Sullivan, David Friday, Erin Friday, Kelly Ann Dunn, Kayla Johnston, Connor Northcutt and Jesse Winton.

Proceeds from the performance support ATC's mission to raise funds for its expanding performance season and to fulfill its commitment to feature high-caliber, professional theatre artists in its acclaimed productions.

Tickets for "The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein" are $35 for adults, $30 for students and seniors, available in advance at americanatheatre.org/tickets, or at the door, limited to capacity. Advance purchase is recommended. The box office opens one hour prior to performances. Plymouth Center for the Arts is fully accessible, free parking is available streetside and in nearby public parking lots.


