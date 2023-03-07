Al Stewart And The Empty Pockets Will Play City Winery Boston This Month

Legendary singer-songwriter Al Stewart, along with his band The Empty Pockets comes to City Winery Boston for one show only Thursday, March 30 at 8pm. Tickets are on sale at citywinery.com/boston.

The Scottish-born singer-songwriter has been on tour with the band playing his old favorites, like "Year Of The Cat," "Time Passages," "On the Border," "Nostradamus," and "Roads To Moscow," along with selections from his deep catalog.

In Al's own words: "I'm just a folk singer that is interested in history and wine that got lucky with some hit records! It's as simple as that really. I was always a huge music fan and originally, I had wanted to be Brian Jones and then Bob Dylan, but those two jobs were already taken. And in many ways, I'm still pretty much the same troubadour that I was back in 1965. I still get a kick out of hearing the Zombies, Hendrix or They Might be Giants on the radio."

Stewart has released nearly 20 introspective and lyrically powerful records featuring brilliant backing musicians (Jimmy Page, Phil Collins, Richard Thompson, Peter White, etc.). His biggest platinum successes, "Year Of The Cat" and "Time Passages," were released in 1976 & 1978 respectively. He's had several top 20 singles, including the above-mentioned titles, as well as "On the Border" and "Song On The Radio".

Al Stewart and The Empty Pockets perform at City Winery Boston Sunday March 30 at 8pm (Doors open at 6pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.