Actors' Shakespeare Project to Present THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

Shakespeare Project (ASP) continues its 16th season with The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), performed at the Charlestown Working Theater, Charlestown, MA. Performances run December 21, 2019 - January 12, 2020.

ASP is will produce its second professional show in the neighborhood of Charlestown. The highly acclaimed Edward II was produced at the same venue in 2017. ASP moved its offices and professional rehearsal space to Charlestown Working Theater (CWT) earlier in 2019, which has been the longtime home of ASP's Youth Programs. ASP is the primary company in residence at the old firehouse this year and is grateful to be performing two of its five shows at CWT in 2019-2020.

This will be ASP's first time including The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) in a professional season. Christopher Edwards, ASP's Artistic Director, directs. "I have worked on this show twice as an actor, and I found it to be one of the most entertaining and enjoyable times I had had on stage, not just because it's fun to perform, but because it's an event, and the actors rely heavily on audience reaction to create that event. This will be my first time directing it. We chose it specifically for this time of year because we want to get people into a room together, breathe the same air, laugh together, and simply have a great time being together during the holiday season. Sean Casey says it well, 'Laughter is wine for the soul- laughter soft, or loud and deep, tinged through with seriousness- the hilarious declaration made by man that life is worth living.' This show provides lots of opportunity for just that; it's much needed salve for all that is happening in the world right now. It's also a great point of entry for people of all ages who might not be familiar with Shakespeare or don't like Shakespeare, and for those who do, it's pure pleasure to see it parodied well."

Press Opening Performance: Sunday, December 22, 7:30PM

ABOUT THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (abridged)

Three actors, Shakespeare's entire canon, an audience, and 90-ish minutes. This hilarious and zany play ran for nine years in London and has become a much-loved comedy around the world for those that adore Shakespeare, as well as those that don't. In fact, if you've never even read a word of Shakespeare, it's still a treat! The actors, with occasional help from the audience, make their way through the "complete works" through modern retellings, parody, improvisation, and a lot of creative license. Famous for the shortest (self-proclaimed) retelling of Hamlet on record (43 seconds), it's a fast and furious romp. A perfect holiday outing for everyone.

CAST

Rachel Belleman*

Marc Pierre*

Ivy Ryan

PRODUCTION TEAM

Christopher V. Edwards Director

Heather Radovich* Stage Manager

Kelsey Whipple Assistant Stage Manager

Afsoon Pajoufar Scenic Designer

Aja Jackson Lighting Designer

Ysabelle Regis Costume Designer

Elizabeth Cahill Sound Designer

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

TICKETS



Tickets are $25-$55. Student, senior, and group discounts available. Subscribers, please note that this is a special event and not part of the regular subscription series.

To purchase tickets:



ONLINE www.actorsshakespeareproject.org/box-office/single-tickets/

PHONE 866-811-4111

IN PERSON at venue box office, 1 hour prior to show

GROUP SALES 617-241-2200 (groups of 10+)

SUBSCRIBERS 617-241-2200



Actors' Shakespeare Project is an award-winning professional theater company with a Resident Acting Company and extensive education, youth and community programs. ASP performs and works in found spaces, schools, theaters and neighborhoods to present and explore the robust language, resonant stories, and deeply human characters in Shakespeare's plays and in works by other great playwrights. Our work is ensemble-based and focused on intimacy, storytelling, language, relationships, voice, risk and artistry within and throughout the Boston area.

For more information visit actorsshakespeareproject.org.







