Actors' Shakespeare Project Reveals Titles For 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actors’ Shakespeare Project has announced its mainstage titles for their 2024-25 Season, each from one of the most celebrated writers in the English language: Jane Austen, August Wilson, and William Shakespeare.

“As we commemorate ASP’s 20th Anniversary this October – marking two decades since our first performance of Richard III at the Old South Meeting House in 2004 – we know these three productions will display what our company does best,” said Artistic Director Christopher V. Edwards. “I’m excited to be working alongside my long-time colleagues Regine Vital and Maurice Parent in celebrating and challenging the place of these plays among the literary canon.”

In November 2024: Actors’ Shakespeare Project kicks off their twenty-first season with Kate Hamill’s adaptation of one of the most beloved novels in the English language: Jane Austen’s Emma. Directed by ASP Associate Producer Regine Vital and staged at The Multicultural Arts Center in East Cambridge, this rollicking romantic comedy will charm theatergoers of all ages.



In January 2025: Actors’ Shakespeare Project continues their partnership with Hibernian Hall in bringing the American Century Cycle of August Wilson to Roxbury. Following the runaway success of Seven Guitars and King Hedley II, ASP Artistic Director Christopher V. Edwards will helm Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning epic The Piano Lesson.

In April 2025: Actors’ Shakespeare Project makes their first foray into Watertown with A Midsummer Night’s Dream! Elliot Norton Award-winning director and ASP Resident Artist Maurice Emmanuel Parent’s invigorating new take will explore the beauty and romance, but also the sinister underbelly, of one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies.

Tickets for all performances range from $59 to $64, with a limited allotment of $20 tickets for all performances, subject to availability. Student tickets are $25, available for any patron ages 25 and under. Discount tickets are also available through the EBT Card to Culture program, presented through Mass Cultural Council.

Memberships are available starting at $165, with early bird pricing as low as $150. For more information, visit www.ActorsShakespeareProject.org.



