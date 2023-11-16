A.R.T. to Present Screening of HBO's REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Don't miss the screening of HBO's REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T. Get all the details on the date and ticket information below!

Wednesday, November 22, 12PM – Monday, November 27, 11:59AM

FEE-FREE SPREE

It’s our fee-free spree! All ticketing fees are WAIVED now through Cyber Monday.

Go and grab the #RWHCMusical tickets you’ve been eyeing today!

Tickets from $35 are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/RealWomenHaveCurves. Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PlanYourVisit.

***

Tuesday, Nov 28 at 6PM | The Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle Street, Cambridge

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES MOVIE SCREENING

In celebration of A.R.T.’s upcoming musical adaptation of Real Women Have Curves (beginning December 6), see the 2002 film as part of the Brattle’s freeElements of Cinema series. In this charming coming-of-age tale, Ana (the remarkable America Ferrera [of Barbie fame] in her feature debut) is a Mexican-American teenager in East L.A. who faces a decision whether to pursue her dream of going to college or bow to her domineering mother’s expectations about family and career. Screenplay by Josefina López Co-presented with The Brattle Theatre and CineFest Latino Boston.

Admission to this screening is free and first-come, first-served beginning at 5:30PM on the day of the show. No tickets are available in advance for this screening.

***

ACCESS PERFORMANCES

Book seats online, by contacting Access@amrep.org, or calling 617.547.8300

ASL Interpreted Performances

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30PM & Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2PM

Director of ASL: Erin Sanders-Sigmon

Open Captioned Performances

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30PM & Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2PM

Captions provided by David Chu

Audio Described Performances

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30PM & Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2PM

Audio Describers: Maria Hendricks, Teddy Hendricks

Relaxed Performance

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2PM

Open to all audience members who could benefit from a more relaxed atmosphere at the theater, particularly audience members with sensory sensitivities. Offered in collaboration with Spectrum Theatre Ensemble’s NICE program.

ABOUT REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Summer 1987, Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. After eighteen years under the roof of her immigrant parents, Ana is ready to spread her wings. Her dreams of college and a career in New York City are bursting at the seams, but her family’s expectations would keep her home, working at their garment factory. Is it worth sacrificing the dreams of her family, who have sacrificed everything for her? Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film, Real Women Have Curves is an empowering new show that explores life’s unexpected curves.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Arrabal, Ain’t Too Proud, Jersey Boys), this world-premiere musical features a book by award-winning playwright Lisa Loomer (Roe; The Waiting Room; Girl, Interrupted) with additional material by Nell Benjamin and an original score by Grammy-winning recording artist Joy Huerta (from world-renowned Mexican pop duo Jesse&Joy) and Fred Ebb Award winner Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec). Music supervision is by Nadia GiGiallonaro (Waitress, Pippin).

Lucy Godínez (she/her) leads the A.R.T. production as Ana, with Shelby Acosta (she/her) as Prima Flaca, Satya Chávez (they/she/he) as Izel, Florencia Cuenca (she/ella) as Estela, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Justina Machado (she/her) as Carmen, Edward Padilla (he/him) as Raúl, Sage (they/them) as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez (she/her) as Rosalí, and Sandra Valls (she/her) as Prima Fulvia. Yvette González-Nacer (she/her) joins the cast as Mrs. Wright.

The ensemble includes Shadia Fairuz (she/her), Elisa Galindez (she/ella), Michael Keyloun (he/him), Christopher M. Ramirez (he/him), and Arusi Santi(he/him). Amy Lizardo (she/her), Kayla Quiroz (she/her), and Gus Stuckey (he/they) are offstage swings.

Trujillo and DiGiallonardo are joined on the Real Women Have Curves creative team by scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designers Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Walter Trarbach, video designer Hana S. Kim, and hair, wig, and makeup designer Krystal Balleza. Orchestrations are by Bill Sherman & Cian McCarthy with arrangements by DiaGiallonardo, Huerta, and Velez. Roberto Sinha is the music director. Emi Lirman is associate director, Liz Ramos is associate choreographer, and Alex Crosby is associate music director.

Molly Meg Legal is the production stage manager and is joined by assistant stage managers Alfredo Macias and Cate Agis. Casting is by X Casting / Victor Vazquez , CSA and Duncan Stewart. Casting associate Patrick Maravilla.

