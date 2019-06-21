A.R.T. To Fly The Flag Initiative For Human Rights June 24 Â– 30

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) will participate in Fly The Flag June 24 - 30, 2019, a week-long global initiative to celebrate universal human rights.

Beginning June 24, a flag specially created by artist Ai Weiwei for the initiative will hang in the lobby of the Loeb Drama Center to mark the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Created in 1948 in response to the global atrocities of war in the first half of the 20th century, the UDHR was a milestone document, drafted by representatives from all parts of the world. The 30 rights and freedoms set out in the UDHR include the right to asylum, the right to freedom from torture, the right to free speech, and the right to education. It includes civil and political rights, including the rights to life, liberty, free speech, and privacy. It also includes economic, social, and cultural rights, including the right to social security, health and education. In recognition, more than 175 partner organizations will Fly The Flag.

Human rights are more than just a catchphrase. They inspire and empower. Inspire a vision of a world free from abuse and cruelty. Empower by protecting us from state abuse and curbing the reach of society's most powerful, so that a minimum standard of safety and dignity is guaranteed to every human being. In these difficult and unsettling times, universal human rights have never been more important. - A joint statement from Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Liberty

A.R.T. will also encourage members of community to engage with the initiative through its website and social media channels, as well as the @FlyTheFlag70 social channels.

To mark the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, artist Ai Weiwei has created a brand-new flag to celebrate universal human rights. In a far-reaching and unique collaboration, arts organizations and human rights charities have come together to Fly The Flag.

The flag was commissioned in response to the real and present dangers of a world changing at break-neck speed, and a community that has forgotten why human rights are so important, to offer hope and to educate generations to come about the absolute importance of universal human rights.

In June 2019, the flag will be flown for seven days marking the 70 years across the UK and also around the world from Mexico to Iceland, Germany, Denmark, Greece, and the US. Organizations across the UK are programming events and activities to take place during Fly The Flag week. To find out more visit FlyTheFlag.org.uk / #FlyTheFlag70.

Fly The Flag is co-produced by Fuel (lead Producer), Amnesty International, Donmar Warehouse, Human Rights Watch, Liberty, National Theatre, Sadler's Wells and Tate Art Galleries. Co-commissioners include Coventry City of Culture Trust and Farnham Maltings.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You