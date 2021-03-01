A.R.T. Announces Virtual 'A.R.T. Travels' Spring 2021 Itinerary

American Repertory Theater at Harvard University announced today that all-inclusive passports and individual tickets are now on sale for a virtual version of its popular A.R.T. Travels program that brings fans from both across the country and around the world to see the theater's boundary-breaking global reach first-hand.

March and April "destinations" on the Spring 2021 itinerary include one-of-a-kind experiences and conversations with theater-makers in Edinburgh, New York City, and London. Events with theater-makers in Tokyo, London, Lagos, and New York City will be held in May and June-dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

The all-inclusive A.R.T. Passport providing access to every event offered now through June 2021- including those not yet announced-plus invitations to pre- and post-program experiences with staff and artists, is on sale now for $250. Admission to individual events, ranging from $15 to $50, is also available.

Learn more about A.R.T. Travels and book your departure at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ARTTravels.

APRIL / MAY

MONDAY, MARCH 15 AT 9AM ET

EDINBURGH: BREAKFAST WITH TIFFANY AND HOGGETT

With John Tiffany and Steven Hoggett

Longtime collaborators Tony Award-winning director John Tiffany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Glass Menagerie, Once) and Olivier Award-winning choreographer and movement director Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Glass Menagerie, Once) sit down with A.R.T. Executive Producer Diane Borger to discuss their luminous collaborations at A.R.T., on Broadway, in the West End, and around the world.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9 AT 9AM ET

NEW YORK CITY: MINDFULNESS WORKSHOP

With Kei Tsuruharatani

Each actor has their own ritual and mindfulness practice before stepping out onto the stage and preparing to take on a new role. But mindfulness is not just relaxation and stress management techniques; it is the foundation of how we live everyday. Join Kei Tsuruharatani (Jagged Little Pill) in a guided mindfulness workshop and exchange feedback on how this practice can help those onstage and off.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14 AT 7PM ET

NEW YORK CITY: A NIGHT AT The Public Theater

With Yuvika Tolani

Public Theater Director of Producing Yuvika Tolani joins A.R.T. Artistic Producer Mark Lunsford to discuss the shift in making dynamic theater in this digital age. Learn about the unique challenges and lessons learned in presenting new digital works while remaining committed to deepening relationships with artists and members of our community.

MONDAY, APRIL 19 AT 4PM ET

NEW YORK CITY: ACTING IN SONG MASTERCLASS

With Elizabeth Stanley

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) offers a class combining vocal training with song interpretation through the exploration of material from the world of musical theater, classical music, Top 40s pop, and more! Through observation, some one-on-one coaching, and a brief Q&A, attendees will learn more about combining both disciplines to give convincing and moving performances. Limited participant as well as observer slots are available for this course.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27 AT 12PM ET

NEW YORK CITY: JAGGED LITTLE PILL DANCE PARTY

With Marc Kimelman

Dance to your favorite Jagged Little Pill numbers with Associate Choreographer Marc Kimelman. Spend 90 minutes rehearsing choreography from the show, hearing stories about the Broadway production, and ending the class with a Q&A. This class is designed to include all skills and dance abilities! Dancers are more than welcome to practice with their videos on or off.

STILL TO COME

Royal Court Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone in conversation with A.R.T. Executive Producer Diane Borger about how the theater industry can make a more sustainable future

Actor and singer Yu Shirota (Pippin, Tokyo 2019) in conversation with A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus

Playwright Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles) in conversation with A.R.T. Executive Producer Diane Borger

LONDON: HAWORTH TOMPKINS AND CHARCOALBLUE

Virtual 3D tours of London theaters with architects from Haworth Tompkins and designers from Charcoalblue

LAGOS: IFEOMA FAFUNWA

Theatermaker Ifeoma Fafunwa (HEAR WORD! Naija Woman Talk True) chats with A.R.T. Executive Producer Diane Borger

NEW YORK CITY: JAGGED LITTLE PILL ARTISTS

And additional, dancing, singing, and scene study classes with more friends from Jagged Little Pill

Events in BUENOS AIRES and other locations to be announced!