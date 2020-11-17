A.R.T. Announces Programming and Triple Match for GivingTuesday, Featuring Todd Almond, Lear deBessonet & More

American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, under the leadership of Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger, announced today its #GivingTuesday lineup of free artistic and engagement activities for A.R.T. supporters and theater lovers of all ages. After previous #GivingTuesday success, A.R.T. aims to raise $60,000 on this annual global day of giving, to be held this year on Tuesday, December 1. All new and increased gifts made to A.R.T. on #GivingTuesday will be matched 3-to-1 by an anonymous supporter.

Nearly 500 A.R.T. supporters have contributed to A.R.T.'s three previous #GivingTuesday campaigns to support the theater and its mission to expand the boundaries of theater.

A.R.T.'s #GivingTuesday programming invites audiences to join in a celebration of the theater's partnerships, productions, and new work creation.

THROUGHOUT THE DAY:

Online Auction at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/GivingTuesdayAuction open for bidding December 1 7AM - 10PM; preview items now

A.R.T. fans and theater lovers can bid to win unique experiences and treasured items. Open December 1 from 7AM ET until 10PM ET, auction prizes will include a Zoom tea with Diane Paulus, a private Zoom voice lesson with Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley from Jagged Little Pill, a bedtime story performed live via Zoom by the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure, signed A.R.T. memorabilia, and more! Preliminary auction items are available for viewing now, more will be added prior to December 1.

BEGINNING AT 7AM:

BEANSTALK YOGA FOR KIDS AND GROWN-UPS OF ALL AGES

Free, available on demand at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, no registration required

Kids and their grown-ups are invited to begin their day-or enjoy a break at any time-with two free yoga offerings: Laughter Yoga and Storytime Yoga. The stand-alone sessions were developed to complement family holiday musical Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure as part of The Wellspring. This new collaboration between A.R.T. and the Harvard Center for Health and Wellness is developing programming in response to the wellness needs within our community and to foster connection and well-being during this period of social isolation by integrating artistic, health, and wellness practices.

• Laughter Yoga (approximately 10 minutes)

Join yoga instructor Jason Jedrusiak for a family-oriented warm-up for your body and your mind. Laughter yoga invites you to laugh, play, and connect through simple movements and silliness.

• Storytime Yoga (approximately 30 minutes)

Go on a journey with Jack and friends by putting the story and feelings into your own body on an adventure through yoga, movement, and play. Featuring puppets, laughter, storytelling, silliness, creativity, and more.

AT 12PM:

THE LUNCH ROOM, WITH MEMBERS OF THE CAST OF JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Free with advanced registration at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/The-Lunch-Room

From the A.R.T. and Broadway casts of Jagged Little Pill, powerhouse performers and Tony Award nominees Elizabeth Stanley, Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, and Lauren Patten visit The Lunch Room to talk about their experiences developing and premiering the show at A.R.T., performing it on Broadway, learning of the show's 15 Tony Award nominations, and their activities and activism since Broadway went dark due to the pandemic. Be sure to tune in, you never know who may stop by!

The Lunch Room is A.R.T.'s virtual talk show with the artists, activists, and civic leaders who are shaping our culture and communities featuring curated conversations and interactive Q&As.

AT 3PM:

THE MAKING OF A MUSICAL: THE CREATIVE PROCESS WITH Diane Paulus AND RYAN McKITTRICK

Free, limited to 30 patrons, register via email to sarah_schofield@harvard.edu

A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Director of Artistic Programs & Dramaturg Ryan McKittrick teach a special one-hour interactive seminar inspired by their Harvard course that introduces the collaborative process of creating a musical. The session will feature A.R.T. favorites including The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Waitress, Pippin, and Jagged Little Pill. No prior musical theater knowledge required to attend; limited to 30 patrons. Register by emailing sarah_schofield@harvard.edu.

AT 7:30PM:

BEHIND THE SCENES: TWO CITIES WITH Todd Almond, Lear deBessonet, AND Whitney White

Tickets $20 with pay-what-you-can option available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Behind-the-Scenes

Join composer and writer Todd Almond (Kansas City Choir Boy), co-creator Lear deBessonet, and Obie and Lilly Award-winning director Whitney White (creator, Macbeth In Stride upcoming; director, What to Send Up When It Goes Down) for a conversation with A.R.T. Senior Advisor For Civic Engagement and Strategic Partnerships Dayron Miles and A.R.T. Artistic Producer Mark Lunsford about Two Cities, a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities. At this multimedia event, explore the creative team's research for the project, experience never-before-heard songs from the show, and discover how the team is reimagining Dickens' literary classic for the stage. Major funding for Two Cities has been provided by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation's Playwrights Horizons Musicals in Partnership Initiative.

Behind the Scenes is A.R.T.'s new multimedia series with the writers, directors, composers, and choreographers who are making new work at A.R.T. Events include the reveals of songs and scenes from developing productions; conversations about process, research, development, and collaboration; and interactive Q&As with the audience.

