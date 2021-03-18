A.R.T. Announces March and April Programming

A.R.T. has announced March and April Programming. Learn more about all events, purchase tickets, and register for free events at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org. Free and open access to The Lunch Room, Civically Speaking, and other virtual events is provided by the generous support of A.R.T. Members.

ONGOING THROUGH APRIL 11

THE CONJURORS' CLUB

An intimate and interactive multi-magician experience, performed live nightly

For the first time in 100 years, the secretive magic society The Conjurors' Club pulls back the curtain for an interactive experience that redefines the face of modern magic. Take a front-row seat and immerse yourself in the arcane and mysterious with four different magicians. Physical distance can't keep the amazing mind-reading, reality-bending illusions, and extraordinary transformations from reaching through the screen and directly into your home. As honorary members of the Club, you'll receive your own secret package for use during your visit that is guaranteed to surprise and delight all of your senses-but you must promise to keep the secrets... Buy tickets at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ConjurorsClub.

TUESDAY, MARCH 23 AT 12PM ET (Rescheduled)

THE LUNCH ROOM: MICHAEL J. BOBBITT AND DIANE PAULUS

New Massachusetts Cultural Council Executive Director Michael J. Bobbitt speaks with A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus about his new position as the Commonwealth's most senior cultural official, his vision to catalyze the sector's growth and drive economic development as it reemerges post-pandemic, and his work to foster racial equity. Co-presented with Mass Cultural Council.

TUESDAY, MARCH 30 AT 12PM ET

THE LUNCH ROOM: A LOOK AHEAD FOR A.R.T. WITH DIANE PAULUS AND DAYRON J. MILES

To mark the one-year anniversary of The Lunch Room, Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Senior Advisor For Civic Engagement and Strategic Partnerships Dayron J. Miles sit down with Artistic Producer Mark Lunsford to discuss what's on the horizon for A.R.T.

TUESDAY, APRIL 6 AT 12PM ET

THE LUNCH ROOM: IDRIS GOODWIN, SHAWN LACOUNT, AND JOHN ADEKOJE

Playwright Idris Goodwin, director Shawn LaCount, and film director John ADEkoje of Company One's Hype Man speak with A.R.T. Artistic Producer Mark Lunsford about the development and creation of C1's acclaimed production and the collaboration to reimagine it for the screen. Filmed up close and personal, Hype Man streams as part of Virtually OBERON beginning April 8.

TUESDAY APRIL 6, 2021 AT 7:30PM

BEHIND THE SCENES: OCEAN FILIBUSTER

Co-creators Katie Pearl and Lisa D'Amour, composer Sxip Shirey (Sxip's Hour of Charm), and performer Jennifer Kidwell share scenes, songs, and video from Ocean Filibuster, a new music theater experience that draws from myth, stand-up, and science to imagine a showdown between Senate leader Mr. Majority and the Ocean itself, commissioned by A.R.T. through a collaboration with the Harvard University Center for the Environment. Buy tickets at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Behind-the-Scenes.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7 AT 6:30PM ET

CIVICALLY SPEAKING: DEBORAH SAMPSON UNVEILED

Massachusetts native Deborah Sampson (1760 - 1827) disguised herself as a man in order to fight in the Continental Army, then later married and lived as a farmer's wife. What drove this Revolutionary's break with tradition? How has our contemporary understanding of gender evolved the narrative about Sampson's extraordinary life? And how is the history of gender expression in the Revolutionary period inspiring the work of Emilio Sosa, costume designer of American Repertory Theater's upcoming production of 1776? Explore these questions and more with A.R.T. and the Museum of the American Revolution (Philadelphia, PA) in this discussion with Emilio Sosa (1776 upcoming; The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Tony Award nomination); and Alex Myers, a Sampson descendant, transgender advocate, and author of Revolutionary, a fictionalized novel based on Sampson's story. Then visit the Museum's special exhibition, When Women Lost the Vote: A Revolutionary Story, 1776-1807, to see Sampson's wedding dress on loan from Historic New England and a recently discovered diary that reveals new details about her life.

BEGINNING THURSDAY, APRIL 8 AT 7:30PM ET

COMPANY ONE'S HYPE MAN

Frontman Pinnacle and his hype man Verb have been making Hip-Hop together since they were kids. Now that they've got top-notch beatmaker Peep One in the mix, the group is finally on the verge of making it big-until the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager shakes the trio to its core, and forces them to navigate issues of friendship, race, and privilege. From break beat poet and playwright Idris Goodwin (How We Got On), this reimagined version of Hype Man filmed up close and personal asks us: who has the responsibility to speak up in the face of social injustice? Buy tickets at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/HypeMan.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9 AT 9PM ET

A.R.T. TRAVELS: MINDFULNESS WORKSHOP

Each actor has their own ritual and mindfulness practice before stepping out onto the stage and preparing to take on a new role. But mindfulness is not just relaxation and stress management techniques; it is the foundation of how we live everyday. Join Kei Tsuruharatani (Jagged Little Pill) in a guided mindfulness workshop and exchange feedback on how this practice can help those onstage and off. Book your departure at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ARTTravels.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13 AT 12PM ET

THE LUNCH ROOM: CREATING EQUAL

Members of the Steering Committee for A.R.T.'s newly formed Creating Equal collective of artists, organizers, and facilitators will chat about their developing plans to generate in the coming months public art-making projects, arts-based workshops, connectivity events, and original artworks in conversation with the themes of 1776 in order to foster civic engagement in Greater Boston.

BEGINNING TUESDAY, APRIL 13

THIS IS WHO I AM - Return Engagement, On Demand

Separated by continents, an estranged father and son reunite over Zoom. From their respective kitchens in Ramallah and New York City, they recreate a cherished family recipe and struggle to bridge the gap between them, one ingredient at a time. Told through the intimacy of a video call with humor and humanity, Amir Nizar Zuabi's "intimate, potent, and universal" new play (WBUR The ARTery) explores the unpredictable nature of grief and the delicacy of family connection across geographical and generational divides. Presented by PlayCo and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, in association with American Repertory Theater, Guthrie Theater, and Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Buy tickets at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ThisIsWhoIAmReturns.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14 AT 7PM ET

A.R.T. TRAVELS: A NIGHT AT THE PUBLIC THEATER

Public Theater Director of Producing Yuvika Tolani joins A.R.T. Artistic Producer Mark Lunsford to discuss the shift in making dynamic theater in this digital age. Learn about the unique challenges and lessons learned in presenting new digital works while remaining committed to deepening relationships with artists and members of our community. Book your departure at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ARTTravels.

MONDAY, APRIL 19 AT 4AM ET

A.R.T. TRAVELS: ACTING IN SONG MASTERCLASS

Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) offers a class combining vocal training with song interpretation through the exploration of material from the world of musical theater, classical music, Top 40s pop, and more! Through observation, some one-on-one coaching, and a brief Q&A, attendees will learn more about combining both disciplines to give convincing and moving performances. Limited participant as well as observer slots are available for this course. Book your departure at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ARTTravels.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20 AT 12PM ET

Register at http://amrep.org/LunchRoom.

MONDAY, APRIL 22 AT 9AM ET

A.R.T. TRAVELS: THEATER AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

Celebrate Earth Day with the A.R.T. and Artistic Director of London's Royal Court Theatre, Vicky Featherstone. In conversation with Executive Producer Diane Borger, Featherstone will discuss the Royal Court's commitment to transitioning to net zero carbon dioxide emissions by examining every part of the theater's practice and pushing it into a circular economy that reduces, offsets, and neutralizes its climate impact. Book your departure at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ARTTravels.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27 AT 12PM

A.R.T. TRAVELS: JAGGED LITTLE PILL DANCE PARTY

Dance to your favorite Jagged Little Pill numbers with Associate Choreographer Marc Kimelman. Spend 90 minutes rehearsing choreography from the show, hearing stories about the Broadway production, and ending the class with a Q&A. This class is designed to include all skills and dance abilities! Dancers are more than welcome to practice with their videos on or off. Book your departure at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ARTTravels.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

THE LUNCH ROOM: JAGGED LITTLE PILL REUNION - REWATCH

The Lunch Room team "visits" New York for a Jagged Little Pill Dance Party as part of A.R.T. Travels. The Lunch Room viewers are invited to join, or to watch on YouTube this favorite episode with Grammy Award winners/Tony Award nominees Elizabeth Stanley, Kathryn Gallagher, and Celia Rose Gooding, plus Tony Award nominees Derek Klena and Sean Allan Krill in which they talked with Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus about their experiences developing and premiering the show at A.R.T., performing it on Broadway, learning of the show's 15 Tony Award nominations, and their activities and activism since Broadway went dark due to the pandemic. View at https://youtu.be/2yaQUYVLMyA.