APOLLINAIRE PLAY LAB Fall Classes Start October 7!

Apollinaire Play Lab youth classes start this Saturday! It's not too late to register and join in the fun. This fall, the Play Lab is running favorites- like Ballet, Art, and Acting-plus some exciting additions.

Interested in the behind-the-scenes elements of a production? Introduction to Technical Theatre, a brand-new class for youth ages 10-15, takes students through the design process in multiple areas, including costumes and set. The work from this class will be featured on stage in the Play Lab's youth production of "Rock Bottom" this December.

"Rock Bottom" by Dan Roberts, will be performed by students ages 6-11 taking Play Production class this fall. Apollinaire Play Lab's Lead Instructor, Audrey Johnson, directs. Audrey holds a B.F.A in Musical Theater from the University of the Arts and is earning her M.A. in Theatre Education from Emerson College. Audrey has also worked with Apollinaire Theatre Company as a choreographer and actress. There's still room for kids to join this class and take the stage in December!

Hip Hop Breakdance returns with instructor Alan Kuang. Alan is a member of the Floor Lords Crew and president of BU's Bullet Proof Funk. With nearly ten years of experience under his belt, Alan has taught, choreographed, and competed professionally. Alan has also played lead roles in Apollinaire's summer outdoor bilingual productions for the past three years! His students will learn the fundamentals of toprock, footwork, freezes and basic power foundation. Students will learn to incorporate their own personality, style, and flavor into the dance.

Stop by the Riseman Family Theatre on Wednesday, October 4, from 4:00-6:00pm to register. Or register online at Click Here.

For more information about the Apollinaire Play Lab visit: Click Here