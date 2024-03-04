ALMOST QUEEN: A Tribute To QUEEN and The Beach Boys Comes to Indian Ranch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two new shows have been added to the 2024 Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Almost Queen: A Tribute to QUEEN performs on Saturday, July 27, 2024 and The Beach Boys play on Sunday, August 11, 2024. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, March 9th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through March 15th, while supplies last.

They don't just pay tribute to the legendary band, Almost Queen transports you back in time to experience the magic and essence of Queen themselves. This deliberate four piece band is "guaranteed to blow your mind" with iconic four-part harmonies and expertly executed musical interludes. Almost Queen's impressive tribute to Queen is nothing short of breathtaking. The band's authenticity shines through in their impeccable attention to detail and genuine costumes, while their live energy and precision will leave music fans of all ages with an unforgettable concert experience.

Almost Queen's concerts are a true testament to the band's love for Queen's music. Fans often travel long distances just to experience Almost Queen's carefully curated setlist featuring Queen's best-loved songs, like “Somebody to Love,” “Don't Stop Me Now,” “Fat Bottomed Girls,” and “Radio Ga Ga.” Almost Queen occasionally plays some lesser-known album tracks, such as “Flash,” “Spread Your Wings,” “Love of My Life,” as well as other hidden gems. And of course, no Queen tribute concert would be complete without classics like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” and “We Are the Champions!” It's no wonder fans keep coming back for more, attending again and again to experience the music of Queen in a manner that only Almost Queen delivers.

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America's musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and are an American icon to fans around the world.

Since the band's co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys' first hit, “Surfin'” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin' USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn't It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

The Beach Boys are led by lead singer and critically acclaimed chief lyricist Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on June 1st, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC ON JOURNEY on June 9th, Get The Led Out on June 15th, The Mavericks on June 22nd, Scotty McCreery on June 23rd, Three Dog Night on June 29th, Elle King on June 30th, Justin Hayward and Christopher Cross on July 7th, Aaron Lewis on July 14th (July 13th show is sold out), The Pike Hairfest on July 20th, RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 21st, and Yächtley Crëw on July 25th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 2nd, and Tyler Hubbard on August 18th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Almost Queen: A Tribute to QUEEN on Saturday, July 27, 2024 and The Beach Boys on Sunday, August 11, 2024 go on-sale Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available March 9th-March 15th. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.