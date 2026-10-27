A CHRISTMAS FOR THE BIRDS to Open at Iron Wolf Theatre

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The Gold Dust Orphans are back with an all new comedy/horror show for the holiday season. It's Christmas, 1961 in scenic Bodega Bay, California– WAIT! Make that Provincetown, Massachusetts! Orphans founder and master satirist Ryan Landry is both celebrating AND skewering Hitchcock's masterpiece, the Christmas season, and humanity itself in “A CHRISTMAS FOR THE BIRDS”, running November 27 through December 20 at the Iron Wolf Theatre at the South Boston Lithuanian Citizens Association in Boston. The Gold Dust Orphans always throw Boston's best and biggest Christmas party and this year, it is bigger and better than ever.

When spoiled rich girl Melanie Daniels meets handsome veterinarian Mitch Brenner in a Boston pet shop, the sparks fly higher than an eagle on Ritalin! Soon Melanie is on her way to Mitch's family home in Provincetown where she plans to present his kid sister, Kathy with a sweet little pair of turtle doves.“The perfect Christmas gift!” you say? … THINK AGAIN! For no sooner does Melanie land on the Cape than things begin to happen. Bad things. Things involving… BIRDS! AND SPEAKING OF BIRDS…

Did YOU know that “A CHRISTMAS FOR THE BIRDS” will feature over 6,500 of those lil' peckers?! Not LIVE ones of course! (We would never harm an innocent bird) … But once you have settled in your seat you MAY begin to ask yourself, “Wait a minute! Are THESE birds ... “innocent”?

And birds are not the only thing this show features. The Orphans have once again assembled a crackerjack team to bring this horrifying spectacle to life. We are thrilled to introduce audiences to Maddie Hatton as the ingénue Melanie Daniels and Boston theatre stalwart Evan Turissini as the debonair veterinarian Mitch Brenner. Audience favorites, The Sparrow Sisters (Tad McKitterick, Settie Morris, and Liliane Klein), will shepherd us through the show– the only thing more sultry than their voices are their constantly changing outfits! Of course, veteran Orphans round out the cast with Ryan Landry as Annie Heywood, Thain Bertin (who starred as the titular role in last year's Sweeney Claus) as Lydia Brenner, Tim Lawton as Little Kathy Brenner, Sarah Jones as the Bird Specialist, Gina Carmela as Chief Bertha Meyers, Joey St. Patrick as Captain Salty, and Scott Martino as Caldwell Banker. Ensemble members include Gary Croteau, Hallie Grace Nowicki, T Perry, Sally Rose Zuckert, Kiki Samko, Phaedra Ferrini, and Lara Williams. Audiences will be happy to learn that Boston Public Radio stars and friends of the Gold Dust Orphans Jim Braude and Margery Eagan will again lend their voices to the production.

Longtime Gold Dust Orphan Kiki Samko returns as Director for her eighth consecutive Orphans Christmas show. That must be some kind of record! What you may not know about Samko is that birds are one of her top three fears in life. She is positively shaking in her boots to share her terror with audiences. Elliot Norton nominee Tad McKitterick returns as musical director, sound co-designer, and sound mixer, bringing you the spookiest Christmas soundtrack since Nightmare on Elf Steet! The House of Martino, Orphans founder Scott Martino, will design sets and costumes, bringing his signature sparkle to the stage. Matthew Brian Cost is back as lighting designer and Hallie Grace Nowicki returns as choreographer, adding both lyrical and hilarious dances to the show.

You know for a fact that the wonder, the magic, the spectacle the Orphans happily offer up each and every year is without a doubt the very BEST comedic theatre out there! In fact we are proud to say that THE GOLD DUST ORPHANS are unsurpassed by ANY other theatre company in New England when it comes to laughs! You also know for a fact that Gold Dust Orphans shows sell out rather quickly so… RESERVE YOUR TICKETS NOW TO “A CHRISTMAS FOR THE BIRDS”. Tickets range in price from $75-120 and can be purchased online at Ticket Tailor.

The show opens November 27 and must close on December 20. Shows are Thursday - Saturday, 7:30 pm and Saturday - Sunday, 4:00 pm. The show runs approximately 90 minutes with one 15 minute intermission. Be sure to leave plenty of time for parking and to enjoy a beverage at the cash bar in the Iron Wolf Theatre! Do be forewarned that “A CHRISTMAS FOR THE BIRDS” is NOT for children. Unless of course they're of drinking age!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 15 Hrs 55 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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