A CHORUS LINE and THE ZIONISTS: A FAMILY STORM Casting Announced at Barrington Stage

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Barrington Stage Company has announced complete casting and creative teams for The Zionists: A Family Storm and A Chorus Line, both set for the Boyd-Quinson Theater..

THE ZIONISTS: A FAMILY STORM

The Zionists: A Family Storm, a new play by S. Asher Gelman arrives at Barrington Stage following its critically acclaimed world premiere at Miami New Drama earlier this year. Directed and choreographed by Chloe Treat, the production will run June 16 through July 3, with an official opening night set for June 20.

Set at a luxury Caribbean resort, The Zionists follows a prominent Jewish family fractured by the politics and aftermath of October 7. When a hurricane descends upon their reunion, long-simmering tensions erupt, forcing family members to confront deeply held beliefs, painful histories and the bonds that continue to connect them. The new play examines the intersection of identity, politics and family in an increasingly divided world.

The cast includes Shira Alon as Dana, William DeMeritt as Zephyr, Coby Getzug as Aaron, Joanna Glushak as Ruth, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer as Maria, Adam Grupper as Mitchell, Dani Stoller as Bex and Greg Weiner as David.

The creative team includes scenic designer Adam Koch, Costume Designer Anya Klepikov, lighting designer Solomon Weisbard, co-sound designers Andy Evan Cohen and Salomon Lerner, production stage manager Amy Rauchwerger, assistant stage manager Emily Chavez and associate director Karina Batchelor-Gómez. Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.

A CHORUS LINE

The Boyd-Quinson season will continue with A Chorus Line, running July 15 through August 8, with opening night set for July 19. Directed by Alan Paul and choreographed by Parker Esse, the production marks the first time Barrington Stage has mounted the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical. The production is a co-production with Geva Theatre.

Conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, A Chorus Line follows 17 dancers competing for a coveted spot in a Broadway chorus line. Through a series of personal confessions and auditions, the performers reveal the determination, sacrifices and dreams that brought them to the stage.

The cast features Gaby Albo as Diana, Travante S. Baker as Larry, Lauren Barkman as Maggie, Dalton Bertolone as Bobby, Danny Binstock as Zach, Haley Bjorn as Kristine, Deanna Cudjoe as Cassie, Anthony DaSilva as Mike, Jess DiForte as Val, Alexandra Frohlinger as Bebe, Bailey Reese Greemon as Judy, Patrick Higgins as Mark, Jolina Javier as Connie, Ashton Lambert as Al, Wilson Livingston as Roy, Adam Mandala as Don, Ryan Mulvaney as Greg, Jonah Nash as Richie and Rafa Pepén as Paul.

The creative team includes music director Helen Gregory, scenic designer Riw Rakkulchon, Costume Designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Cory Pattak, co-sound designers Ken Travis and Andrew Mark Wilhelm, production stage manager Jason Brouillard, associate choreographer Nick Nazzaro and second assistant stage manager Cameron Fleck.

REMAINDER OF THE 2026 SEASON

The remainder of Barrington Stage's Boyd-Quinson season includes Michael Frayn's Noises Off (August 19-September 6), directed by Gordon Greenberg, and Simon Stephens' adaptation of Vanya (October 8-24), starring BSC Associate Artist Mark H. Dold and directed by Alan Paul.

At the St. Germain Stage, upcoming productions include the world premiere of Keelay Gipson's Estate Sale (June 30-July 25), Phanésia Pharel's Dead Girl's Quinceañera (August 5-29), and Alex Rugman's The Urmetazoan (September 30-October 25).

The current production of Driving Miss Daisy, starring Debra Jo Rupp, Ray Anthony Thomas and Matthew Korinko, continues through June 21 before transferring to Williams College's Summer at the '62 series.

Season subscriptions and single tickets are currently on sale. For more information, visit Barrington Stage Company.

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