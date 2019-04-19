8th Annual Nantucket Book Festival Comes 13-16 June 2019

Nantucket Book Festival has established itself as a major summer destination for booklovers with impressive and eclectic line-ups of award-winning authors. The four-day Festival, June 13-16, will offer author readings, panel discussions and social events in an informal atmosphere that encourages conversations between writers and readers. Most of the events are hosted in town, within easy walking distance of the ferries.

Some highlights of this year's Festival include presentations by acclaimed authors Esi Edugyan (Washington Black), Susan Orlean (The Library Book), and Dave Cullen (Columbine; Parkland). Nathaniel Philbrick, the island's favorite literary son, will be discussing In the Hurricane's Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Victory at Yorktown, the third in his Revolutionary War series.

Readers interested in medical advances will enjoy presentations by Charles Graeber, author of The Breakthrough: Immunotherapy and the Race to Cure Cancer, and Matt McCarthy, MD, author of Superbugs: The Race to Stop an Epidemic. Nantucket authors Steven Axelrod, Blue Balliett, and Cherie Burns headline a mystery panel, while Madeline Miller, John Burnham Schwartz, and Lea Carpenter will discuss their craft over lunch with fiction lovers. Other authors who will be participating represent a variety of genres and subjects including mystery, science, memoir, history, poetry, politics, and conservation. A complete listing of authors is at www.nantucketbookfestival.org.





