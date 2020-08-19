44th Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair Goes Virtual

The book fair will take place November 12-14, 2020.

An alluring treasure trove awaits seasoned collectors as well as new visitors at the 44th annual Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair which will be held virtually November 12-14, 2020. The event will showcase the finest in rare and valuable books, illuminated manuscripts, autographs, ephemera, political and historic documents, maps, atlases, photographs, fine and decorative prints, and much more.

Collectors will be able to virtually peruse the booths of every exhibitor in the Fair, or quickly visit their favorite dealers, hosted in an easy-to-navigate online version of the traditional book fair booth. A search feature will allow visitors to quickly browse by category, dealer, keyword, with each item featuring a brief description, condition, and price; with the ability to contact dealers directly to learn more about the items for sale. Each exhibitor will showcase up to 50 of their most interesting and significant pieces, creating a remarkable and diverse selection of items from around the world. Fresh items will be available throughout the weekend as dealers will be continually restocking their virtual booths.

With the Fair moving online, everyone around the globe can attend the Boston Book Fair, one of the oldest and most respected antiquarian book shows in the U.S.!

The 2020 Boston Book Fair will launch with a Patron Preview on Friday, November 12, 11AM-7PM, and will require purchase of a ticket for $50.00. It will be an exclusive opportunity to get a first look at items for sale. The Fair opens, free to the public, at 11AM on November 13 and will run 24 hours a day online at www.abaa.org/vbf until November 14 at 7PM. For more information and tickets for the Patron Preview visit www.abaa.org/vbf.

Whether just browsing or buying, the Fair offers something for every taste and budget-books on art, politics, travel, gastronomy, and science to sport, natural history, literature, fashion, music, and children's books-all appealing to a range of bibliophiles and browsers. From the historic and academic, to the religious and spiritual, from the exotic to everyday-the Fair has offerings in every conceivable genre and subject. Attendees will have the unique chance to view rare and historic museum-quality items, offered by some of the most prestigious participants in the trade.

Special events at this year's fair will include a series of webinars that will be announced in early fall. For more information about programming at the Fair, visit bostonbookfair.com.

In recent years, novice and younger collectors have been increasingly captivated with unique offerings at accessible price points. For attendees wanting to start a collection without breaking the bank, there will be dealers offering "Discovery" items priced at $100 or less, so there is something for everyone.

The Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair is sponsored by the New England Chapter of the Antiquarian Booksellers' Association of America. Exhibitor registration opens August 20 at https://www.biblio.com/app/booksellers/join_book_fair, but only ABAA members and ILAB members are eligible.

