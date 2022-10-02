43RD ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST and HONK! PARADE To Be Held This Week

The Harvard Square Business Association has announced the return of the 43rd Annual Oktoberfest and slightly irrepressible and fabulously madcap 17th Annual HONK! Parade on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Come be a part of this unique, irreverent, family-friendly annual tradition where musicians and spectators "reclaim the streets for horns, bikes and feet"!

New this year: The Filipino American Festival and The Grolier Poetry Book Shop 95th Anniversary Festival!

Harvard Square's Oktoberfest features food from all over the world, arts, crafts, vintage goods, free samples, sidewalk sales and one-of-a-kind gifts. In addition, Oktoberfest boasts beer gardens hosted by Alden & Harlow and Wusong Road and a first this year, a wine garden hosted by Commonwealth Wine School.

This annual celebration of fall features live music, including a Passim stage and an all HONK! Review on the main stage. Dancing in the streets is encouraged!

One of the highlights of the festival is the HONK! Parade which arrives in the Square at approximately 1pm. In its 17th year, the HONK! movement has become a global phenomenon. This year, more than 20 HONK! bands from around the country will march from Davis Square to Harvard Square. Spectators will be treated to a horn-tooting, hand-clapping, foot-stomping, mind-blowing spectacle and everyone is welcome to join the back of the parade and make their way to Oktoberfest.

Traditionally held at our annual MayFair celebration, the Rotary Club of Cambridge's "Chalk on the Walk" art installation will transform Church Street into a colorful display or artistry and creativity.

Oktoberfest in Harvard Square was started in 1978 by the late Frank Cardullo, a Square mover, shaker and owner of the renowned Wurtshaus, which served up traditional German food from 1917 to 1996. The early festivals were in keeping with old world customs. Over the years, the festival has taken on a more discerningly Cambridge vibe to become an Oktoberfest unlike any other.

Oktoberfest 2022 partners include: Alden & Harlow, Commonwealth Wine School, HarborOne Bank, Harvard University Employees Credit Union, Irving House, Leaf Guard, Minute Rice, Passim, Renewal by Andersen, T-Mobile, TideSmart, and Wusong Road.

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

Main Stage Schedule (located directly in front of the Harvard Square Kiosk)

11am Chica Fuego and the Gringos

Chica Fuego and the Gringos features an irresistible eclectic mashup of American rock, folk and standards with an infusion of Latin influence and originals. Blending strong traditional Latin and American pop hits and string-laden central and south American themes, they cover diverse artists such as Madonna, Dusty Springfield and Van Morrison.

12:00pm Vibe Check

Vibe Check is a local band made up of teenage multi-instrumentalists, songwriters and producers. Playing a repertoire of Rock/ funk covers and originals, they can often be found performing in Harvard Square to raptured audiences.

1:00pm HONK! Parade

All HONK! Review on the main stage.

2:00pm Rude Mechanical Orchestra

2:12pm Undertow Brass Band

2:24pm Dirty Water Brass Band

2:36pm Banda Rim Bam Bum

2:48pm Yes on 4

2:54pm La Banda Internacional de Chelsea

3:06pm The Brass Balagan

3:18pm Extraordinary Rendition Band

3:30pm Young Fellaz Brass Band

3:42pm Fair Share Amendment

3:48pm Leftist Marching Band

4:00pm Rara Bel Poze

4:12pm Hartford Hot Several

4:24pm The Jamaica Plain Honk Band

4:36pm The Bread & Puppet Circus Band

4:48pm Poor People's Campaign

4:54pm Emperor Norton's Stationary Marching Band

5:06pm Second Line Social Aid & Pleasure Society Brass Band

5:18pm The Party Band

5:30pm School of HONK

Eliot Triangle Stage

2:00pm Second Line Social Aid & Pleasure Society Brass Band

2:30pm HOOT Pickup Band

3:00pm The Jamaica Plain Honk Band

3:30pm The Party Band

4:00pm Emperor Norton's Stationary Marching Band

4:30pm La Banda Internacional de Chelsea

5:00pm Banda Rim Bam Bum

5:30pm Banda Rim Bam Bum

Charlie's Kitchen Stage

2:00pm The Brass Balagan

2:30pm Extraordinary Rendition Band

3:00pm Poor People's Campaign Song Share

3:30pm The Bread & Puppet Circus Band

4:00pm Dirty Water Brass Band

4:30pm School of HONK

5:00pm Young Fellaz Brass Band

5:30pm Young Fellaz Brass Band

Church Street Stage

2:00pm Hartford Hot Several

2:30pm Hartford Hot Several

3:00pm Undertow Brass Band

3:30pm Undertow Brass Band

4:00pm Rude Mechanical Orchestra

4:30pm Rude Mechanical Orchestra

5:00pm Rara Bel Poze

5:30pm Rara Bel Poze

Passim Stage

(at the intersection of Brattle & Church Streets)

Sponsored by Irving House

11:00am Scottish Fish

12:00pm Doctora Xingona

1:00pm Colin McGovern

2:00pm Kara McKee

3:00pm Mercedes Escobar

4:00pm Roman Barten-Sherman

5:00pm Anju

New this year! Filipino American Festival in Honor of Filipino American History Month

The Harvard Square Philippine American Alliance enthusiastically welcomes you to the First Filipino American Festival held in the Church Street Parking Lot during Oktoberfest!

This special event unites the Filipino American community and their friends by showcasing their rich heritage and traditions through music, dance, crafts and food. Be sure not to miss headliner, rapper, singer and songwriter, Ez Mil, who hits the Church Street Stage at 5:30pm! Other highlights include: artists Bryan Termulo, Garth Garci, and Rachel Anne Wolfe; dance troupes Cebu Inc., Tribu Cebuano, Mutya Philippine Dance Company, & GIUSA; and an Asian American & Pacific Islander Comedy Jam.

The Filipino American Festival is a partnership between the Harvard Square Philippine American Alliance and the Harvard Square Business Association, Harvard University in the Community, Philippine Consulate General in New York, Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Science, Harvard Asian American and Pacific Island, media partners I want TFC & MYX Global, international/local artists, and distinguished guests.

New this year! The Grolier Poetry Book Shop's 95th Anniversary Festival

95 Years of Books, Community & Poetry by Toscano Restaurant, 52 Brattle Street

The Grolier Poetry Book Shop, founded in 1927 and the oldest all-poetry book shop in the United States, brings their 95th Anniversary Festival to Oktoberfest! This event features two Pulitzer Prize winners, one former U.S. Poet Laureate, one former Poet Laureate of Boston and the current Poet Laureate of Boston. Some of the poets reading are Gail Mazur, Robert Pinsky, Lloyd Schwartz, Danielle Legros Georges, Stephanie Burt, Peter Balakian, Sandra Lim and Porsha Olayiwola. Books of the poets reading and Grolier merchandise will be available to purchase on site.

The Grolier Book Shop was founded in 1927 by Adrian Gambet and Gordon Cairnie, the original shop stocked mainly private press books, some poetry, and a sampling of avant-garde literature. In 1976, Louisa Solano took over the shop and renamed it the Grolier Poetry Book Shop. She developed the Grolier as an exclusive showcase for poetry. She stocked some 15,000 current poetry volumes with an emphasis on the small press. She also introduced the concept of autograph/reading parties. A formal reading series soon developed. Poetry street festivals were also held. In April 2006 Ms. Solano sold the Grolier Book Shop to Ifeanyi Menkiti, poet and professor of philosophy at Wellesley College, with the shop opening under new management on May 6, 2006. Ifeanyi Menkiti died in 2019 and his family continues to own and operate the business.

11:00am Peter Balakian

11:15am Porsha Olayiwola

11:30am Anna V.Q.Ross

11:45am Interlude by Los Lorcas

12:00pm Gloria Mindock

12:15pm Christina Davis

12:30pm Martha Collins

12:45pm Intermission

1:00pm George Kalogeris

1:15pm. Richard Fein

1:30pm. Sandra Lim

1:45pm Interlude by Los Lorcas

2:00pm. Stephanie Burt

2:15pm Chen Chen

2:30pm Fred Marchant

2:45pm Intermission

3:00pm Jennifer Barber

3:15pm Steven Cramer

3:30pm Danielle Legros Georges

3:45pm Interlude by Los Lorcas

4:00pm Dara Barrois/Dixon

4:15pm Joan Naviyuk Kane

4:30pm Lloyd Schwartz

4:45pm Intermission

5:00pm Robert Pinsky

5:15pm Gail Mazur GAIL

5:30pm Closing Words

5:45pm Conclusion

Beer Gardens/Patios Within The Festival

Alden & Harlow

Charlie's Kitchen

Commonwealth Wine School

Felipe's

Grendel's Den

The Hourly Oyster House

The Red House

Russell House Tavern

SOURCE

Tasty Burger

Whitneys

Wusong Road

Eateries/Patios Within the Festival

Beat Brew Hall

Ben & Jerry's

Bluestone Lane

The Boiling Crab

BonChon

Capital One Cafe

Cardullo's Gourmet Shoppe

Chutney's